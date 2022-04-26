ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metros where people in Provo are getting new jobs

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

Metros where people in Provo are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Provo-Orem, UT found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Provo-Orem, UT in the first quarter of 2021.

Pixabay

#30. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 10
--- 0.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 28
--- #93 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
- Net job flow: 18 to Provo-Orem, UT

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#29. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 8
--- #107 most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
- Net job flow: 4 to Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#28. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 6
--- #93 (tie) most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC
- Net job flow: 7 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#27. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

- Started a new job in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI in Q1 2021: 10
--- #96 (tie) most common destination from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
- Net job flow: 4 to Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

SD Dirk // Flickr

#26. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 30
--- #112 (tie) most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
- Net job flow: 16 to Provo-Orem, UT

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 12
--- #95 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
- Net job flow: 2 to Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Albuquerque, NM

- Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 8
--- #43 (tie) most common destination from Albuquerque, NM
- Net job flow: 6 to Albuquerque, NM

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#23. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 20
--- #172 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 5 to Provo-Orem, UT

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 19
--- #190 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 4 to Provo-Orem, UT

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#21. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 24
--- #148 (tie) most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 8 to Provo-Orem, UT

Pixabay

#20. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 12
--- #97 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
- Net job flow: 4 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#19. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 33
--- #79 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
- Net job flow: 16 to Provo-Orem, UT

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#18. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 11
--- #126 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 6 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#17. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 36
--- #158 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 18 to Provo-Orem, UT

skeeze // Pixabay

#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 24
--- #147 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 3 to Provo-Orem, UT

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#15. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 23
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 36
--- #69 (tie) most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
- Net job flow: 13 to Provo-Orem, UT

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#14. Urban Honolulu, HI

- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 25
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 11
--- #17 most common destination from Urban Honolulu, HI
- Net job flow: 14 to Urban Honolulu, HI

Public Domain

#13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 25
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 38
--- #84 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Net job flow: 13 to Provo-Orem, UT

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#12. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 26
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 37
--- #57 (tie) most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Net job flow: 11 to Provo-Orem, UT

Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#11. Idaho Falls, ID

- Started a new job in Idaho Falls, ID from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 26
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Idaho Falls, ID in Q1 2021: 28
--- #12 most common destination from Idaho Falls, ID
- Net job flow: 2 to Provo-Orem, UT

f11photo // Shutterstock

#10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 31
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 43
--- #73 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 12 to Provo-Orem, UT

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#9. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 42
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 42
--- #23 most common destination from Boise City, ID
- Net job flow: 0 to Provo-Orem, UT

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 49
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 43
--- #109 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 6 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 56
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 88
--- #70 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 32 to Provo-Orem, UT

randy andy // Shutterstock

#6. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 68
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 51
--- #24 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
- Net job flow: 17 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

DPPed// Wikimedia

#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 98
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 89
--- #47 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 9 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Logan, UT-ID

- Started a new job in Logan, UT-ID from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 286
--- 4.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Logan, UT-ID in Q1 2021: 229
--- #2 most common destination from Logan, UT-ID
- Net job flow: 57 to Logan, UT-ID

MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#3. St. George, UT

- Started a new job in St. George, UT from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 305
--- 4.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from St. George, UT in Q1 2021: 327
--- #1 most common destination from St. George, UT
- Net job flow: 22 to Provo-Orem, UT

Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ogden-Clearfield, UT

- Started a new job in Ogden-Clearfield, UT from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 1,004
--- 14.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Ogden-Clearfield, UT in Q1 2021: 1,051
--- #1 most common destination from Ogden-Clearfield, UT
- Net job flow: 47 to Provo-Orem, UT

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#1. Salt Lake City, UT

- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 4,482
--- 62.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 4,882
--- #0 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT
- Net job flow: 400 to Provo-Orem, UT

