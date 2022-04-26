ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kenosha city officials mull public memorial for demonstrator shot by Kyle Rittenhouse

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Officials in the city of Kenosha are mulling whether to erect a public memorial for Anthony Huber, a skateboarder fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse amid chaotic protests sparked by the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

Aldermen on Monday listened to a proposed request to place a tree and plaque honoring Huber in Anderson Park, according to the meeting agenda . They delayed making a decision for another date.

Huber and his girlfriend, Hannah Gittings, were among hundreds of people marching through Kenosha when violence broke out on August 25, 2020.

Both Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum were fatally shot that night by Kyle Rittenhouse, a teen and aspiring cop who traveled from his native Illinois to join a citizens patrol. A third person, Gaige Grosskreutz, was also wounded in the gunfire.

It happed on the third straight night of unrest in the Wisconsin city, where 29-year-old Blake was shot down by officer Rusten Sheskey. Officers were responding to reports of a domestic violence incident at the time.

Blake, who was left paralyzed, was struck a total of seven times while his children watched — four times in the back and three times on his side.

In wake of the violent protests in Kenosha, Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree reckless homicide, and attempted first-degree homicide in connection with the attack.

The teen was ultimately acquitted by a jury on all counts in November, after he argued all three men attacked him and he was forced to fire in self-defense.

Video of the confrontation shows Huber swinging his skateboard at Rittenhouse mere moments after his fired at Rosenbaum. The teen then turned toward Huber and shot him too.

At least three of the five people on the Kenosha Parks and Recreation panel will have to agree to the memorial for Huber, which was requested in application filed by his girlfriend on April 5.

