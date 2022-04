CHILLICOTHE — MU fans in the area will have a chance to meet some of their favorite athletes soon. According to a release Mizzou Athletics, including administration, coaches and players will make a stop in Chillicothe during the Come HOME Tour. The event is free to the public with online registration. The group will stop at the Blackwater Lounge on Wednesday, May 18, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. To register for the free event, click here.

