ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

No One Is Saying Who Gave The Bruce Museum Its ‘Unprecedented’ $50 M.+ Gift — But There Are Signs

By Angelica Villa
ARTnews
ARTnews
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gP3VG_0fKgR69y00

Click here to read the full article.

The Bruce Museum , a Greenwich institution that holds exhibitions related to the arts and sciences, has received a collection of 70 works of art amassed by a local anonymous couple, making it the largest art donation ever to the museum in its 112-year history.

Figures in the area familiar with the Greenwich cultural scene are remaining quiet about the identity of the local donor. Despite calls to nearly 20 Greenwich and New York insiders by ARTnews , no one is revealing the name. However, clear signs point to a discrete auction buyer with an established philanthropic footprint.

An analysis of past sold and comparable auction prices for 17 works in the collection—or nearly 25 percent of the number of works making up the gift— reveals the collective value of the works is estimated at upwards of $50 million.

One of the works in the collection is Edward Hopper ’s Bridle Path (1939), which sold for $10.2 million in 2012 at Christie’s, and Mary Cassat’s Two Little Sisters (1901-2), which sold for $519,000 in 2020.

In 2016, Bridle Path and Camille Pissaro’s Fenaison à Éragny , which is also in the gift, were showcased in an exhibition of works on loan from an anonymous alumnus at the University of Vermont’s Fleming Museum of Art. Local philanthropist Steven M. Grossman is a UVT alum and a major donor to the university’s business school. Grossman’s namesake charitable foundation was among the top four donors to give to the Bruce Museum’s expansion campaign in October 2020.

None of that is confirmatory, however, and Robert Wolterstoff, the Bruce Museum’s executive director and CEO, declined to identify the lender, citing reasons related to confidentiality.

The Bruce’s $60 million expansion project is due to double the size of the museum with a renovated 43,000-square-foot space dedicated to exhibitions and public programming. Construction for the project began in October 2020, but stalled in January 2021 when the museum announced a temporary closure due to interruptions in the renovation project, citing “growing pains associated with any major expansion.”

Calling the gift “unprecedented,” Wolterstorff described it as, “unmatched in its scale and quality by anything previously given to this museum,” in an email interview with ARTnews. ” It will help to establish a permanent collection on the level of our exhibition program,” he added. The Greenwich donors gave funds to the expansion in addition to the collection. The museum declined to specify the amount.

Wolterstorff took over the museum’s leadership in 2019, heading the expansion project dubbed “The New Bruce,” for the museum, which oversaw a $40.3 million balance in 2019, according to a tax document reviewed by ARTnews . Preceding Wolterstorff was the previous director Peter Sutton, a Dutch art specialist and Greenwich fixture who is credited with transforming the arts and science museum from a regional center into a mid-size museum.

A Gift That Could Put The Bruce On The Map

Experts across the American art field say the donation has the potential to widen the museum’s reach. The museum has long catered to a local and ultra-wealthy constituency, competing with neighboring institutions in New York for attendance. A longtime New York dealer of American art, Debra Force said the gift is set to be transformative for the Bruce, which she added, “has suffered over time because of its proximity to New York City.”

Anchoring the anonymous gift, which comprises work by Pablo Picasso, Winslow Homer, and Andrew Wyeth, is Edward Hopper’s last painting Two Comedians (1965)—a work depicting the artist alongside his wife interpreted as a gesture towards the end of their life together. It once belonged to Frank Sinatra and sold at Sotheby’s for $12.5 million in 2018.

In the 1965 canvas, Hopper renders himself and his wife, Jo, dressed as clowns as they step up to a final call on a curtained stage. The work is the last painting that Hopper ever made before his death at the age of 83 in 1967. Considered an ode to his wife’s influence on his career when the two artists fell ill, historian Gail Levin wrote of the piece, “The linked actors face the end together.”

Art historian Robert Hobbs told ARTnews that in the past the Bruce, “has been a fledgling art museum with occasional major shows,” saying the current gift “should set it on course to become the important art museum that Greenwich well deserves.” Wolterstorff said they expect the gift to attract attendees beyond the greater New York area, “even nationally and internationally.”

Other works represented in the bequest include examples by Childe Hassam , John Singer Sargent, Wassily Kandinsky, Joan Miró, Alberto Giacometti , and Henry Moore . “A gift of this extent is a game changer,” said Lisa Hayes Williams, an associate curator at the New Britain Museum of American Art. Of the works coming into public holdings of a neighboring museum in the New England state, Hayes added, “It’s a benefit to us all.”

The gift marks a milestone for the museum still in a nascent phase of developing a permanent collection that can rival its urban counterparts. Wolterstorff said the museum is aiming to develop the now 250,000-item collection—the art holdings of which are primarily in Native American works, Hudson River School paintings and American Impressionism, photography, and ancient Chinese sculpture— around modernism and its successors.

“As we work to create a more significant permanent collection that is deeply relevant to today’s visitors, we are emphasizing global modern and contemporary art, from 1850 to the present,” he said.

Aiding this transition are a group of powerful donors, among them investor Steve A. Cohen, Grossman, and another local philanthropist William Richter. In 2019, Cohen gave $5 million and Richter $15 million to the renovation project—the first of the museum’s expansion efforts since 1992. All of the works have been promised to the museum’s permanent collection, which is owned by the town of Greenwich, a representative for the Bruce confirmed.

“There are many strategic collectors in this area,” said Maggie Dimock, a curator at the Greenwich Historical Society in Cos Cob, who noted the gift will expand on the town’s connection to American Impressionists that once congregated there in the late 19th century.

In recent years, major works by Hopper surfacing at auction after decades in private hands have given the increasingly sleepy American art category—known for attracting a conservative and highly private collecting base—a jolt into the modern era. Fittingly, Two Comedians, which straddles two defining periods of the art historical canon having been produced in the midcentury, now comes to the public forum during a period of transition as museums reckon with connecting the past to the contemporary.

“Its a massive get for the community, not just for Greenwich but the surrounding community at large,” said Morgan Martin, an American art specialist at Bonhams in New York. “It’s a cornerstone collection.”

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Major Matisse Show Planned, Sean Connery Picasso Heads to Auction, and More: Morning Links for April 14, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  The Headlines COLLECTION MANAGEMENT. The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, said that it has received a gift from an anonymous local couple of 70 artworks by major American and European figures, including Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt, and Alberto Giacometti, the Associated Press reports. The Bruce’s director, Robert Wolterstorff, termed the donation “unprecedented in its scale and quality. The museum is currently undergoing a $60 million expansion that is set for a March 2023 completion. Meanwhile, the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio will sell three Impressionist pieces next month at Sotheby’s, with the aim of raising as much as...
GREENWICH, CT
ARTnews

Russian Artist Stages Protest at Country’s Empty Pavilion in Venice, $35 M. Richter Once Owned by Eric Clapton to Hit the Market, and More: Morning Links from April 21, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  WITH ALL EYES ON VENICE for this year’s Biennale, here’s a quick round-up of things you might have missed in the deluge of information coming out of La Serenissima. Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine continues to loom large. On Wednesday, artist Vadim Zakharov, who represented Russia at the Biennale in 2013, staged a protest outside the country’s pavilion with a sign that reads in part, “the murder of women, children, [and] people of Ukraine is a disgrace to Russia.” (The Russian Pavilion is currently empty after its artists and curator withdrew in February...
PROTESTS
Popculture

'Antiques Roadshow' Appraiser Christopher Cover Dead at 72

Antiques Roadshow appraiser Christopher Coover passed away this month, his family has revealed. Coover was known for offering his expertise on rare books, manuscripts and printed ephemera in the beloved PBS antique show. He was 72 years old when he passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Coover's son Timothy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wassily Kandinsky
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
John Singer Sargent
Person
Childe Hassam
Person
Henry Moore
Person
Alberto Giacometti
Person
Joan Mir
Person
Andrew Wyeth
Person
Pablo Picasso
Person
Edward Hopper
Person
Winslow Homer
ARTnews

And the Golden Lion Goes To…: Our Predictions for the Venice Biennale’s Award Winners

Click here to read the full article. With the preview days for the Venice Biennale having come to close, everyone is now buzzing about who will win the show’s awards. There are two main ones: one for a national pavilion, the other for a participant in the main show—plus another, the Silver Lion, for a promising young artist. The jury for the prize’s are also allowed to make one special mention for national pavilions and two special mentions for artists in the central exhibition. The lifetime achievement awards, also for artists in the main show, were given to Cecilia Vicuña and...
VISUAL ART
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Hello Magazine

The Queen's impossibly grand bed is like nothing we've seen before

The Queen now permanently resides at her impressive residence of Windsor Castle, and on Thursday, one of the eye-popping bedrooms at the castle was revealed on Instagram. The Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph inside of the King's Bedchamber featuring a mind-blowing bed which was originally made for Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV and was used at Carlton House.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#New Museum#Art Collecting#Science Museum#Art World#The Bruce Museum#Christie#Uvt
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
ARTnews

A Mysterious Sarcophagus Discovered Beneath Notre-Dame Will Soon Be Opened

Click here to read the full article. A sarcophagus made of lead discovered in the depths of the Notre-Dame Cathedral among an ancient graveyard will soon be opened, French archaeologists said Thursday. The sarcophagus was found laying amid several tombs “of remarkable scientific quality” 65 feet below the central spot where the transept crosses the 12th century Gothic church’s nave, France’s Culture Minister, said last month. The discoveries were made during excavation work in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s iconic spire, which collapsed in a shocking 2019 fire. The team of archaeologists were present in the church to ensure the...
RELIGION
Smithonian

A Connecticut Mechanic Found Artwork Worth Millions in a Dumpster

Five years ago, in September 2017, Connecticut mechanic Jared Whipple found hundreds of artworks in a dumpster at an abandoned farmhouse. He took them home, thinking he might use them as Halloween decorations for his indoor skatepark. As it turns out, the art was anything but trash. Per Adriana Morga...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ARTnews

Long Lines Form for Chilean Pavilion’s Journey to the Center of the Earth

Click here to read the full article. Attention-grabbing stunts, such as VR and interactive elements, are a double-edged sword—they can be highly entertaining, but they can also feel like a time-waster if the gambit doesn’t pay off. One such example at this year’s Venice Biennale came in the Chilean Pavilion, which boasted queues of 20-plus minutes to get in at the Arsenale. Word on the ground from some had been that the wait wasn’t worth it, though visitors who did persevere got to see a technically complex film installation focused on peatlands of Patagonia. That work, part of a pavilion called...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

UNESCO Postpones Meeting in Russia, MoMA Plans Käthe Kollwitz Survey, and More: Morning Links for April 25, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE ENVELOPE, PLEASE. After a whirlwind opening week, the Venice Biennale named the winners of its prizes. In a first, both of its highest honors went to Black women, Alex Greenberger reports. Sonia Boyce, who was representing Great Britain with a video installation that channels and celebrates the work of Black female musicians, took home the Golden Lion for best national pavilion, while Simone Leigh garnered the Golden Lion for the best contribution to the event’s main show, “The Milk of Dreams.” The jury praised Leigh’s soaring 2019 sculpture Brick...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

ARTnews

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy