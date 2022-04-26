ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Fisherman catches ‘rare and endangered’ 50-pound fish in Missouri

By Nexstar Media Wire, Monica Ryan
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvG3o_0fKgQlB100

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) – A man from Missouri caught a “rare and endangered” fish in the Ozarks last week before releasing it back into the lake.

Troy Staggs, of Grain Valley, caught a 30-year-old lake sturgeon while fishing on the Lake of the Ozarks, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed on Facebook . Staggs reeled in the sturgeon after his fishing tackle became wrapped around the fish’s tail.

“It took him 47 minutes to bring the fish to the boat, where he took a quick measurement, snapped a few pictures, and released the fish back into the lake,” the MDC wrote.

Staggs said the fish weighed between 50 and 55 pounds, and measured 56 inches in length.

Father and son sentenced after grizzly bear, cub die near Yellowstone

On Facebook, Staggs called it “the toughest fish I have ever caught,” especially considering he didn’t manage to catch it the traditional way.

“Most definitely a catch I will never forget. … Glad it swam away like it was never bothered,” he said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Vroy_0fKgQlB100

Lake sturgeon are considered “rare and endangered” in Missouri, with only six catches reported (including Staggs’) in the Lake of the Ozarks since 2016. Fishermen who hook lake sturgeon are instructed to release them immediately after capture, and report their catches to local conservation agents.

The fish can live to be 150 years old and grow to 300 pounds, according to the MDC.

“Sturgeon evolved during the Jurassic era and survived where the dinosaurs didn’t,” the department notes on its website. “Sturgeon are living links to the past.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Man on trial in Capitol riot case blames ‘rogue cop’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired New York City police officer charged with assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot testified Thursday at his trial that he was trying to defend himself against a “rogue cop” who punched him in the face. Thomas Webster, who took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sturgeon, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Grain Valley, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KICK AM 1530

Divers Find a Houseboat on Bottom of Missouri’s Table Rock Lake

If you have ever cruised on Table Rock Lake in Missouri and lost your houseboat, I think it's been found thanks to some recent video shared by some divers. In case you didn't know, you can scuba dive at Indian Point Dive Center on Table Rock Lake in Missouri. Only In Your State recently did an article about how that's a go-to place in Missouri for scuba diving.
MISSOURI STATE
Field & Stream

Video: English Angler Lands Rare Sawfish While Fishing For Sharks in Florida

Ian Atherton of Fleetwood, England, learned firsthand that when you toss your hook into the ocean, you never know what might come back attached to it. Atherton was fishing with Captain Jon Cangianella of Fin & Fly Charters out of Cocoa Beach, Florida, on April 9, on what began as a normal morning on the Atlantic. His target species was sharks. Launching out of Cape Canaveral, the men made the short run to 35 feet of water, where Cangianella began the hunt by dropping chum, a large piece of bluefish, over the gunwale in hopes of drawing a shark within casting distance.
COCOA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Sturgeon#Mdc
Motorious

Farm Truck Turned Racing Boat

We’ve seen plenty of creative builds, but we haven’t seen anything quite like this farm truckconverted into a boat. Well, we have seen truck-boat hybrids before, but none looked quite like this one. Plus, what makes this pickup truck gliding across the water even more unique is in at least one video included with this article shows it racing other boats.
ANTIOCH, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Facebook
103.9 The Doc

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

Spanish police seize 1,000 stuffed wild animals including 400 protected and extinct species from private taxidermy collection worth £24million on the black market

Spain's civil guard is investigating a private taxidermy collection with more than 1,000 stuffed animals - including 405 from protected species and at least one extinct specimen - was discovered at a warehouse in Valencia. The finding of elephant tusks, cheetah, white antelopes and more is the largest of protected...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Diehard Hog Hunter Kills a Giant 350-Pound Wild Boar in Georgia

Old—and oversized—wild hogs are smart and cagey. Equipped with remarkable senses of smell and hearing, they’ve got strong survival instincts. Wild pigs learn to stay away from humans and, when fully mature, they have no natural predators. For hunters who pursue them, big old boars with glistening white tusks are a challenge to hunt and a trophy to tag. That’s the way Arun Prakash Ramalingam, 41, sees it.
GEORGIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WNCT

WNCT

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy