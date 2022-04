The mother claims her autistic was reportedly picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee. The third grader with disabilities attended the public school for just 5 days when the incident occurred. The school worker inflicted illegal punishment, a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother claims. When the boy’s mother asked to see the surveillance video, it showed a school worker grabbing her son after he tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door. The school district employee was placed on leave two days after the incident.

LAW ・ 24 DAYS AGO