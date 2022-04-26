The Republicans and Democrats running to be Ohio's next governor and U.S. Senator will be decided one week from today setting up the November election. But the statehouse primaries won't be until later.
We break down what it all means on this week's episode of Ohio Politics Explained.
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office. Simmons learned of her condition Thursday, April 28, via an at-home rapid test that she took after her husband tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, the mayor’s office said. “Both the...
Marisa T. Darden, 38, has been unanimously appointed the next U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, making her the first Black woman to assume the chief prosecutor role. On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate confirmed the historical announcement months after President Joe Biden nominated Darden for the role in...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With the NFL Draft kicking off tonight, Ohio Democratic voters are also faced with having to pick one of two equally qualified, prepped primary candidates for Ohio Governor - former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley. Both Whaley and Cranley were first elected...
