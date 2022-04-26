ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyra Banks To Exec Produce Teen Drag Series For Discovery+

By Peter White
EXCLUSIVE : Discovery+ is entering the world of teenage drag shows with Tyra Banks .

The Dancing with the Stars host and EP is to exec produce Generation Drag for the streaming service.

The series follows five teens and their families as they anticipate their biggest drag performance at Dragutante, a drag show designed as a platform for LGBTQ+ teens to express themselves.

Discovery+ will drop all six episodes of the series on June 1.

The series follows Jameson, Noah, Vinny, Bailey and Nabela as they prep for the event. It will follow the teens at the drag ball event as well as their parents as they head to Denver, Colorado.

It is produced by Made In Chelsea producer Monkey, which is part of Universal International Studios, in association with Bankable Productions and Cat Fight Productions.

“In this heartfelt and joyous coming of age series, Generation Drag celebrates a group of amazingly talented teens who put their creativity, passion, and talent on center stage,” said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals. “Jameson, Noah, Vinny, Bailey and Nabela may only be in their teens, yet they are well beyond their years in being true to themselves and recognizing the importance of living authentically.  Their story is an inspiration to express yourself at any age.”

“I have such admiration and respect for these teens. They are bravely navigating coming into their own in a world that can be very challenging and not always accepting. What is so beautiful is seeing their parents and siblings supporting them,” added Tyra Banks. “These teens’ laser-focused tenacity inspires my team and me and we are honored to share their stories. I can’t wait for these popping personalities to show their fierceness to the world.”

