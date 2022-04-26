ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Disney Branded Television Restructures Unscripted Division & Promotes Five Executives

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Disney Branded Television has restructured its unscripted and non-fiction divisions and promoted a slew of executives.

The Ayo Davis-run unit is realigning its non-scripted teams to sit under three content teams: Disney Original Documentary, Disney Branded Television Unscripted and Disney Branded Television Partnerships and Kids.

As part of the move, it has promoted five executives. Marjon Javadi has been upped to VP, Disney Documentary Films and Docuseries, Nicole Silveira to VP, Unscripted, Claire McCabe to VP, Brand Partnerships and Kids, Meghan de Boer to executive director, Brand Partnerships and Kids and Jordan Gilbert to executive director, Unscripted.

The team reports to Marc Buhaj, VP, Unscripted and Nonfiction, who reports to Charlie Andrews, EVP, Live Action and Alternative Series.

Some of these changes have been taking place over the last six months, as evidenced by deals such as its pick up of short doc Sophie & The Baron via its Disney Original Documentary.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Lionsgate Films To Stream Exclusively On Roku Channel After Starz Window

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate and Roku have struck a deal giving the studio’s feature films an exclusive streaming run on the free, ad-supported Roku Channel after they play on Starz. The multi-year output arrangement covers theatrical releases starting this year. Under the deal, the Roku Channel will have two windows for the Lionsgate titles — the first of which will follow their exclusive Starz stints and the second of which will be non-exclusive. Bolstered by a suite of original episodic and film titles, the Roku Channel has continued to gain scale as Roku has surpassed 60 million active accounts....
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav Talks Streaming, Upfronts & More In First Post-Merger Earnings Call: “We Will Not Overspend”

Click here to read the full article. In Warner Bros Discovery’s first earnings call with Wall Street analysts, CEO David Zaslav re-emphasized his plan to take a prudent approach to streaming as he guides the newly merged company. “Our goal is to maximize long-term shareholder value and asset value, not just subs,” he said. “We will not overspend to drive subscribers.” The comments follow his earlier pronouncement that the company will not “try to win the spending wars” in streaming. Netflix, which is shelling out $20 billion this year for content, is suddenly on the back foot despite leading the field, due...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Netflix Strikes Multi-Pic Deal With Japanese Animation Company Studio Colorido

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has signed a multi-picture partnership with Japan’s Studio Colorido, including the previously-announced feature Drifting Home, which will debut on the service September 16. Below is a new trailer for the anime movie, which is an original story about two childhood friends that drift into a mysterious sea alongside an entire housing complex. The partnership deal follows the two companies first collaborating on A Whisker Away, which was released on the streamer in June 2020. Drifting Home will now be followed by two further additional Studio Colorido films that will premiere on Netflix, among which one...
BUSINESS
tvinsider.com

What’s in a Name? Hulu, Roku, and 9 Other TV Brands Explained

After years with a six-syllable moniker, the streaming service formerly known as IMDb TV has found a catchier name in a made-up word: Freevee. It makes sense: The Amazon-backed platform does offer free, albeit ad-supported, television. Other television brands, however, have more obscure names—at least to Westerners—and the fogeys in...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Documentary Films#Brand Partnerships#Kids Meghan De Boer#Evp
CinemaBlend

As Netflix Is Losing Customers, HBO And HBO Max Revealed Big Successes Going Into The Discovery Merger

Streaming content seems to be the way of the future, but with so many options for paying customers to partake in, the competition is fierce among platforms trying to attract and keep subscribers. HBO Max and Discovery+ will soon combine their libraries, as HBO’s parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery on April 8 to form Warner Bros. Discovery. That wasn’t the only big news for HBO Max, however, as they posted global subscriber gains in the first quarter. Streaming giant Netflix, meanwhile, reported an unexpectedly large plunge in subscribers over the first three months of 2022.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate, Roku Channel Ink Movie Output Deal

Lionsgate has signed a film output deal with The Roku Channel that will see Keanu Reeves’ upcoming John Wick: Chapter Four headed to the streaming platform. The multiyear agreement will initially see the studio’s 2022 theatrical releases receive two separate windows for each film. The first will provide Roku with exclusive rights to Lionsgate’s film slate immediately after the first pay theatrical window on Starz.More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Bolsters Unscripted Slate With Trio of Dating Shows (Exclusive)Roku's 'Swimming With Sharks': TV ReviewLionsgate's Globalgate Consortium Adds Japan's Rakuten Group That first short-term window to draw Roku Channel users to new theatrical movies...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Teaming With Amazon Studios To Produce Film Based On Popular Video Game

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is exploring yet another business venture, this time, being a producer for a popular video game being adapted to film. According to Variety, The Rock will team with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia as producers for It Takes Two, with studios like Seven Bucks, dj2 Entertainment, and Amazon Studios backing the project, as well.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

The show's over! From The OA, Marco Polo to Bloodlines... research reveals Netflix viewers are fed-up with their favourite series being AXED too soon... after streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers in post-Covid slump

Netflix are axing their own shows earlier than ever before and it's thought to be one of the main reasons the platform is quickly losing subscribers, according to new research. The streaming giant are rapidly cancelling many of their own projects as new data revealed fewer than one in five...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

72K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy