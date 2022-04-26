Disney Branded Television Restructures Unscripted Division & Promotes Five Executives

Click here to read the full article.

Disney Branded Television has restructured its unscripted and non-fiction divisions and promoted a slew of executives.

The Ayo Davis-run unit is realigning its non-scripted teams to sit under three content teams: Disney Original Documentary, Disney Branded Television Unscripted and Disney Branded Television Partnerships and Kids.

As part of the move, it has promoted five executives. Marjon Javadi has been upped to VP, Disney Documentary Films and Docuseries, Nicole Silveira to VP, Unscripted, Claire McCabe to VP, Brand Partnerships and Kids, Meghan de Boer to executive director, Brand Partnerships and Kids and Jordan Gilbert to executive director, Unscripted.

The team reports to Marc Buhaj, VP, Unscripted and Nonfiction, who reports to Charlie Andrews, EVP, Live Action and Alternative Series.

Some of these changes have been taking place over the last six months, as evidenced by deals such as its pick up of short doc Sophie & The Baron via its Disney Original Documentary.