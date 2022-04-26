ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincent Lindon Set As Jury President For Cannes Film Festival; Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols & Asghar Farhadi Among Jury Members

By Diana Lodderhose
 2 days ago
The Cannes Film Festival has set Vincent Lindon as its jury president for the 75 th edition, which kicks off next month. The French actor, who won the Best Actor award in Cannes in 2015 for his role in The Measure Of A Man , starred in last year’s Palme d’Or winner Titane.

Joining jury this year are: actor-director-writer Rebecca Hall ; Swedish star Noomi Rapace ; director-screenwriter Jeff Nichols ; Iranian director-writer Asghar Farhadi ; India’s Deepika Padukone; Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca; French director-writer-actor Ladj Ly; and Norwegian helmer Joachim Trier.

The festival also announced that Trinca’s debut feature film Marcel! will be presented as a Special Screening in the festival this year.

“It is a great honor and a source of pride to be entrusted, in the midst of the tumult of all the events we are going through in the world, with the splendid, weighty task of chairing the jury of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival,” said Lindon in a statement. “With my jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty and freedom, with a mission to move the greatest number of women and men by speaking to them of their common wounds and joys. Culture helps the human soul to rise and hope for tomorrow.”

In keeping with tradition, French stars tend to be honored with the jury president role at anniversary years of the Cannes Film Festival. Isabelle Huppert was the last French star to preside over the Cannes jury back in 2009. Yves Montant presided in 1987 for the 40th festival; Gerard Depardieu in 1993 for the 45th festival; and Isabelle Adjani in 1997 for the 50th.

The Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17-28.

