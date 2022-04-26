ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Florida Man Accused Of Stealing Nearly 200 Gallons Of Gas In Miami

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aadwe_0fKgONgl00
Reinier Delgado Alvarez. Photo: Miami-Dade Corrections

As Americans continue to grapple with higher-than-average gas prices and rising inflation, some bad actors have resorted to taking gallons of gasoline from fuel stations. One Florida man was reportedly caught stealing fuel from a Miami gas station without paying , according to WPLG .

On April 15, authorities spotted 29-year-old Reinier Delgado Alvarez , of Orlando, pulling up to the Chevron gas station at 7300 West Flagler St. before 5:30 p.m. Police say the suspect approached someone with a vehicle equipped with a bladder truck on its bed. Bladder trucks have hidden fuel tanks and are used to take large volumes of fuel , which is usually sold on the black market.

Alvarez allegedly used a key to open up a couple of pumps and installed an electronic device on one of them. Cops claim this device was used to dispense the gas. Investigators say the 29-year-old returned to the same pump after midnight the next day, filling up two bladder tanks with 160 gallons of fuel and a separate jug with 15 gallons of diesel.

Officers found Alvarez at a North Miami Beach tow yard, where he was picking up his truck following an arrest in Miami Gardens for a similar incident, according to an arrest report. He was taken into custody and faces several charges, including multiple counts of fraud, theft, and possession of an illegal tank or container. He was released on bond.

Comments / 1

Related
Click10.com

Police: Man installs device to pump, takes off with almost 200 gallons of free gas

MIAMI, Fla. – An Orlando man is under arrest after police say he installed a device on a gas pump in Miami and then filled up with almost 200 gallons of gas without paying. According to investigators, Reinier Delgado Alvarez, 29, on Friday, April 15, is seen arriving at the Chevron Gas Station at 7300 West Flagler Street at 5:26 p.m. He then goes to another pump and meets with another person in a black and white truck equipped with a bladder truck on its bed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami Gardens, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught Stealing#Gas Prices#Fraud#Chevron#Gas Station#Wplg
PennLive.com

Impaled dolphin washes up on Florida beach: report

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images of a dolphin carcass that some readers might find disturbing. A dolphin who was still nursing young washed up dead from being impaled in the head at a Florida beach last month, according to officials. After a necropsy, the National Oceanic and...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Evie M.

The Devil Tree in St. Lucie could be connected to one of Florida's first serial killers. Would you visit?

This isn't the actual Devil Tree in St. Lucie, Florida. I couldn't find an imagine I could use."Old Devil Tree 老妖树" by 小猫王 is marked with CC BY-SA 2.0. When it comes to the weird, wild, shocking, and creepy, Florida can't be beat. Seriously. I grew up as a California native and I thought we were the weirdest. It's one of the reasons I love living in Orlando. And while I've poked around a little here, there's so much more to unpack around Florida, and my eye is now drawn to St. Lucie. Particularly, one of the most haunted spots in all of Florida, the Devil Tree.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
4K+
Followers
981
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy