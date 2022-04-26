ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Too much Truth: Attorney Chris Leopold

WAOK News Talk
 2 days ago

Lawyers are a vital part of our current legal system. In order for there to be effective change in our community, there needs to be someone there to carry the torch. Attorney Chris Leopold stopped by Too Much Truth to talk about an upcoming Legal seminar taking place this Saturday. Attorney Leopold and the men of "Let Us Make Man" will be tackling major issues and laws that effect our community and how young up and coming students can play a part in the betterment of the Legal system.

WAOK News Talk

Atlanta, GA
