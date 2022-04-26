Get organized and save money with this discounted Microsoft Office bundle

Whether you work in advertising, investments , or graphic design, chances are you've used a Microsoft application once or twice. That's because the many programs offered in the Microsoft Office suite offer a wide range of helpful functions, boosting work accuracy, productivity , and more. It's no wonder these apps are used in homes and offices around the world.

If you could use it to streamline your work tasks, there's no question Microsoft Office would do you some good, and this premium bundle ensures you not only get the apps but learn just how to get the most out of them. For the deeply discounted rate of $79.99 (reg. $1949), you'll get your hands on a lifetime license to MS Office Professional for Windows 2021 in addition to an eight-course e-learning program, complete with helpful exercises, demos, and more, all designed to help you use these apps to your full advantage.

So what exactly are you getting with MS Office Professional for Windows 2021? The question is more like, What aren't you getting? With this license, you'll have access to a wide range of programs, all designed to help you input, process, and analyze data more efficiently than ever. You're looking at MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, all available in this one-time purchase that requires a simple downloading process. There's even free customer service included.

These Microsoft apps aren't that helpful if you don't know how to properly navigate your way around them, which is why the accompanying eight-course e-learning program is worth its weight in gold. With student ratings as high as 4.6 out of 5 stars, these courses feature lectures, videos, and materials that help you put all the apps' functions and shortcuts to good use. And since they're all led by real computer specialists at Intellezy Trainers with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, you'll get a firsthand look at what these programs are capable of doing. And you may even have a little bit of fun learning in the process.

Get The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Professional for Windows 2021 for the discounted rate of $79.99.

