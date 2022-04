Report card: Leechburg junior pitcher Anna Cibik capped a busy week by throwing a pair of one-hitters Friday in a doubleheader sweep over Ellis School. The Blue Devils won 15-0 and 12-1. On Monday, she threw a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 4-3 loss to Springdale. Tuesday, she tossed a no-hitter and had eight strikeouts in an 18-0 victory over Riverview. Leechburg is 6-3 overall and 6-1 in Section 3-A.

