Man dead after a two-vehicle collision in east Houston (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. On Sunday night, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident in east Houston. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 10:45 p.m. on the service road in the 10800 block of the East Freeway. The preliminary reports revealed that the victim was driving a Chevy Impala at a high rate of speed when he sideswiped a Chevy Camaro [...]

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO