Cannes Names 2022 Competition Jury, Vincent Lindon Jury President

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has announced the members of its competition jury, the five men and four women who will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honors.

French actor Vincent Lindon, co-star of 2021 Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane , will be the president of the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Joining him on the jury are actress Rebecca Hall ( The Town ), Danish-born Bollywood star Deepika Padukone ( Chennai Express ), Sweden’s Noomi Rapace ( Lamb ) and Italian actress-director Jasmine Trinca ( The Gunman ), as well as directors Asghar Farhadi ( A Hero ), Ladj Ly ( Les Misérables ), Jeff Nichols ( Take Shelter ) and Joachim Trier ( The Worst Person in the World ).

Together, the jury will announce this year’s winners at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28.

Among the highlights in Cannes’ competition this year are David Cronenberg’s dystopian sci-fi drama Crimes of the Future , starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen; the mystery thriller Decision to Leave from South Korean master Park Chan-wook ( Oldboy ); and Showing Up from First Cow filmmaker Kelly Reichardt, which stars Michelle Williams.

Several previous Palme d’Or winners, including Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters), Ruben Östlund ( The Square ); Cristian Mungiu ( 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days ) and two-time-winners Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne ( Rosetta , L’enfant ) are back in competition this year with their latest features.

