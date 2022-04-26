ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cannes Names 2022 Competition Jury, Vincent Lindon Jury President

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYrBW_0fKgK7nE00

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has announced the members of its competition jury, the five men and four women who will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honors.

French actor Vincent Lindon, co-star of 2021 Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane , will be the president of the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Joining him on the jury are actress Rebecca Hall ( The Town ), Danish-born Bollywood star Deepika Padukone ( Chennai Express ), Sweden’s Noomi Rapace ( Lamb ) and Italian actress-director Jasmine Trinca ( The Gunman ), as well as directors Asghar Farhadi ( A Hero ), Ladj Ly ( Les Misérables ), Jeff Nichols ( Take Shelter ) and Joachim Trier ( The Worst Person in the World ).

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Together, the jury will announce this year’s winners at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28.

Among the highlights in Cannes’ competition this year are David Cronenberg’s dystopian sci-fi drama Crimes of the Future , starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen; the mystery thriller Decision to Leave from South Korean master Park Chan-wook ( Oldboy ); and Showing Up from First Cow filmmaker Kelly Reichardt, which stars Michelle Williams.

Several previous Palme d’Or winners, including Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters), Ruben Östlund ( The Square ); Cristian Mungiu ( 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days ) and two-time-winners Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne ( Rosetta , L’enfant ) are back in competition this year with their latest features.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation Launches Restoration Screening Room

Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation has launched The Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room, which will host films restored with the help of the foundation for free. Feature presentations will debut on the second Monday of each month, with screenings starting at a set time and then available for a 24-hour window. The screening will feature introductions, interviews with conservationists, behind-the-scenes looks at the restoration process and appearances from A-list fans. The announcement described the series as “appointment viewing.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTCM, Film Foundation Team on 4K Restoration of 'Giant'Nehemiah Persoff, Actor in 'Some Like It Hot,' 'On the Waterfront' and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Unveils Exclusive Footage of ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ at CinemaCon

An invigorated Sony put on a spectacle opening night show at CinemaCon as it took a well-deserved victory lap for Spider-Man: No Way Home and teased its upcoming slate with impressive footage from Bullet Train and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman Tom Rothman was in rare form as he went through the studio’s lineup, including announcing that there will be next installments in the Ghostbusters and Venom franchises (no details were announced). Sony made plenty of noise first by showing more than 10 minutes of Bullet Train, followed quickly by the announcement that Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, best known as...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Justin Lin Exits ‘Fast X’ as Director Days Into Production

Justin Lin on Tuesday announced that he was stepping out of his role as director for the upcoming Fast X of the Fast & Furious franchise days into production. The sudden, shocking announcement did not give a reason. Production, so far, has been second unit filming, which will remain the focus as an immediate director search is undertaken.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason Momoa in Talks to Join Vin Diesel in 'Fast and Furious 10' (Exclusive)'Fast & Furious' Director Justin Lin Shoots for $7 Million Sale of Celeb-Pedigreed Loft"No Chance": Dwayne Johnson Snubs Vin Diesel's Overture to Return to 'Fast and Furious'...
MOVIES
Variety

IFC Films Moves First Pay Window to Sister Streamer AMC+, Which Unveils Plan for Weekly Movie Premieres

Click here to read the full article. IFC Films is moving its first pay television window to AMC+, in a bid by AMC Networks to carve out a weekly exclusive movie premiere every week of the year for its in-house streaming service. Under the new deal, announced on Tuesday, AMC+ will be the exclusive streaming home of movies from AMC Networks Film Group — which includes IFC Films, IFC Midnight and RLJE Films — in the “Pay 1” window, following theatrical and digital distribution. The films, premiering each Friday on AMC+, will stream 90 days after their initial theatrical release, but...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Anderson
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Vincent Lindon
Person
Jeff Nichols
Person
Noomi Rapace
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Joachim Trier
Person
Ruben Östlund
Person
Deepika Padukone
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Omar Sy
Person
Asghar Farhadi
Person
Kelly Reichardt
Person
Cristian Mungiu
Person
Park Chan Wook
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Electrifies CinemaCon as Warner Bros. Debuts ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Wonka,’ ‘The Flash’ and ‘Elvis’ Footage

Warner Bros. came to Las Vegas to put on a show, and delivered by relying on a parade of stars, from Dwayne Johnson (crowned Entertainment Icon of the Decade) to an animated Baz Luhrmnan, as well as some of its biggest upcoming films, including Black Adam. “Black Adam is one of the things in my life that gets me out of bed,” Johnson told the crowd before a clip from the film was shown. “I think the hierarchy of the DC universe is about to change.”More from The Hollywood ReporterMargot Robbie's 'Barbie' Lands Summer 2023 Release'The Batman' Sequel Set With Robert...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Mubi Takes Park Chan-wook’s ‘Decision to Leave’ Ahead of Festival Debut

Arthouse streaming group Mubi has snatched up rights to Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave for North America, the U.K., Ireland, Turkey and India ahead of the film’s Cannes competition premiere next week. Mubi plans to bow the film theatrically in the U.S. and U.K. this fall, followed by a streaming bow on its platform. The crime drama follows police detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) called in to investigate the mysterious death of a man who fell from a mountain peak. During his investigation, he begins to develop an interest in the man’s widow, Seo-rae (Tang Wei), who is a suspect in the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Danish#Bollywood#Chennai Express#Italian#Gunman#Vision Award Cannes#Father Soldier#South Korean#First Cow
TheWrap

Warner Bros. Brings a Batload of DC to CinemaCon… But Elvis Is the Star

As proven by the $760 million and counting theatrical run of “The Batman,” DC blockbusters have been Warner Bros.’ crown jewel, so it’s little surprise that comic book movies made up a major portion of the studio’s CinemaCon showcase, which is its first public presentation since the completion of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Karlovy Vary Film Fest Will Screen Odesa Film Fest’s Titles in Show of Solidarity With Ukraine

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, one of Europe’s oldest and finest film fests, began to tease elements of its 56th edition — which will take place in its eponymous Czech city from July 1-9 — in a press release issued on Tuesday. In a show of support for nearby Ukraine, KVIFF announced that it will host the Works-in-Progress program of the Odesa International Film Festival, which cannot be held due to that nation’s ongoing war with Russia. “Broad solidarity with war-afflicted Ukraine must also include support for the country’s cultural life, which at this moment has come almost to a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Neon Nabs Julia Garner’s ‘The Royal Hotel’ Thriller

Neon has picked up the North American rights to The Royal Hotel from writer and director Kitty Green and See-Saw Films. The social thriller will star Ozark actress Julia Garner, Hugo Weaving and Jessica Henwick. The Royal Hotel will also reteam Green and Garner after their collaboration on The Assistant, which premiered at Telluride in 2019.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Matrix' Stars Jessica Henwick, Hugo Weaving Join Julia Garner in See-Saw's 'Royal Hotel'Sam Elliott Apologizes for 'Power of the Dog' Comments: "I Feel Terrible"Oscars: Jane Campion Becomes Third Woman to Win Best Director The indie is also produced by the team behind The...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
The Hollywood Reporter

American Cinema Editors Urges Academy Members to Demand Fairness Ahead of Board’s Oscars Postmortem

American Cinema Editors is urging Academy members to demand “fairness” and asking the Motion Picture Academy to “give us a voice” ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the board of governors, during which they will have a postmortem on the 2022 Oscars. “This year’s Academy Awards ceremony left film editors and many other essential artists on the cutting room floor of cinematic history,” ACE asserts in a video sent Monday to Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson. “We feel cheated, insulted and angry by the way our art was deemed superfluous in favor of bloated performances and spectacle.”More from The...
MOVIES
Deadline

Neon Unspools New Footage For David Bowie Cannes Film ‘Moonage Daydream’, Eyes Falls Release – CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. Neon rocked CinemaCon with lots of David Bowie in never before seen clips from Brett Morgen’s Moonage Daydream. The pic, debuting next month at Cannes in the Midnight Screening series, follows the iconic musician with concert footage and 48 of his musical tracks, mixed from their original stems. The movie took five years to produce. Morgen (Cobain: Montage of Heck, Jane) explores the performer’s creative, musical and spiritual journeys across various disciplines, most notably music and film but also dance, painting, sculpture, video and audio collage, screenwriting, acting and live theater. Those in the room got to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Juliette Binoche, Ralph Fiennes to Star in ‘The Return’

Juliette Binoche and Ralph Feinnes have signed on to co-star in The Return, the upcoming feature from Nowhere Special director Uberto Pasolini. The feature, which HanWay Films will be selling at the Cannes Film Market next month, reunites The English Patient co-stars in a feature pitched as an original take on Homer’s The Odyssey.More from The Hollywood ReporterMSNBC Films Acquires Trevor Noah Docuseries 'The Tipping Point'Amazon Unveils Massive India Slate of 40 Films and SeriesCannes: Mubi Takes Park Chan-wook's 'Decision to Leave' Ahead of Festival Debut After 20 years away, Odysseus (Fiennes) washes up on the shores of Ithaca, haggard and unrecognizable....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Acquires Alejandro G. Inarritu’s Latest Movie ‘Bardo’

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s newest film, his first since 2015’s The Revenant, is heading to Netflix. Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, was written by Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone, who previously collaborated on the Oscar-winning script for Birdman. The movie, according to the film’s description, “is a nostalgic comedy set against an epic personal journey. It chronicles the story of a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker, who returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships, the folly of his memories as well as the past of his country. He seeks answers...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Laika Sets ‘The Night Gardener,’ Directed by Travis Knight, as Next Movie

Laika has revealed that its next stop-motion animated release will be The Night Gardener, helmed by CEO Travis Knight — who previously directed Laika’s Kubo and the Two Strings and Paramount’s Bumblebee — and made in conjunction with Bill Dubuque, creator of Netflix series Ozark, who wrote the original screenplay. The Night Gardener is described as a gritty neo-noir folktale centered on a young man in rural Missouri fighting to keep his family together in the wake of a tragedy.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' Star Rachel McAdams Says Classic Story Remains Relevant and Funny'Avatar 2' Footage Astonishes Audience...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Cate Blanchett “Completely and Utterly Overwhelmed” by Chaplin Award Honor

On Monday night Cate Blanchett became the second-youngest recipient of Film at Lincoln Center’s Chaplin Award, joining fellow honorees Alfred Hitchcock, Billy Wilder, Federico Fellini, Elizabeth Taylor, Martin Scorsese, Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sidney Poitier, Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, Helen Mirren and its namesake Charlie Chaplin. And though Blanchett is a two-time Oscar winner and has worked with Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro and Wes Anderson, among other luminaries, she was “completely and utterly overwhelmed,” she told The Hollywood Reporter, to have received this year’s honor.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Borderlands' Drops First Footage...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CinemaCon to Re-evaluate Security Measures After Olivia Wilde Envelope Incident

CinemaCon plans to take a closer look at security protocols after Tuesday’s incident involving Olivia Wilde being given a mysterious envelope in the middle of her presentation to theater owners and the media. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the envelope contained custody paperwork from Wilde’s former partner Jason Sudeikis. “To protect the integrity of our studio partners and the talent, we will re-evaluate our security protocols,” Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of the National Association of Theatre Owners and head of CinemaCon, told The Hollywood Reporter. He stressed that “never in the history of the event” had an incident, specifically a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney’s Special District Says Florida Can’t Eliminate It Without Paying Off Billion-Plus In Debts

Disney’s self-governing special district is arguing that Florida’s move to eliminate its authority over its sprawling theme park area isn’t legal unless its bond debt is paid off. In a statement to investors, the Reedy Creek Improvement District claimed that dissolving the special tax district would violate a pledge by Florida to bondholders. Under the law that created the district, the state vowed not to “modify in any way the exemption from taxation provided in the Reedy Creek Act, until all such bonds together with interest thereon, and all costs and expenses in connection with any act or proceeding by or...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy