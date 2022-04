Is there any bag quite as essential as the humble tote? It’s surely one of the most hardworking, multitasking accessories out there, whether you’re stuffing it to the brim with everything you need before heading to the office, packing for a trip, planning a beach day or completing countless errands. The best totes are versatile, durable, roomy and, of course, stylish, which is why a leather tote bag is the way to go. Yes, there’s a time and a place for that canvas tote, but sometimes you need a bag that’s a bit more elevated.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO