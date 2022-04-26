Cinedigm Expands Bloody Disgusting Podcast Network With Producer Hire

Cinedigm is looking to ramp up production for its podcast network with the hire of Pacific Obadiah, an audio producer who most recently helped create the podcasts SCP Archives and Insidious Inspirations under the streaming company’s Bloody Disgusting horror banner.

As a podcast producer for Cinedigm, Obadiah will identify new and existing IP to adapt into podcasts, in addition to overseeing the production of current shows Obadiah will focus on podcasts for the Bloody Disgusting podcast network, which first launched in 2017 before the company was acquired by Cinedigm, though the streaming company may eventually launch new shows attached to its other brands, such as the cinephile-targeted Fandor.

Obadiah told The Hollywood Reporter that the company’s podcast ambitions are still in the “very early days” but is focused on expanding its roster at the moment. The network currently averages 3 million monthly listens, according to Bloody Disgusting co-founder Tom Owen, and is looking to increase its output from 11 podcasts to 30 “owned and operated” shows. Owen said he also wants to partner with existing podcasts as another means to grow the network’s listenership.

“It’s a way to grow and build IP and build fandoms, or attach yourself to existing cool fandoms, where there’s really rabid communities,” Owen said.

Obadiah said he will focus most on developing fiction horror originals, though other shows in the network will span genres including true crime and film/TV discussions. As for this year, there are around three shows that are expected to launch within the next six months.

“The biggest thing that Cinedigm is allowing us to do is just kind of flex our creative muscles,” Obadiah said. “They’re investing in us, they’re investing in the space, and they’re letting us make the shows that we’re most passionate about and that we’re excited to tell.”

