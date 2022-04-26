Bryan Broaddus' 2022 NFL Draft big board: Offensive Line

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the Dallas Cowboys have an abundance of needs across their roster, including glaring holes on both sides of the ball.

As a result, Cowboys fans around the world are left wondering which direction their team will go in Round 1 on April 28.

Luckily, 105.3 The Fan's NFL Draft expert Bryan Broaddus has you covered, after he released his 2022 big board on Friday afternoon.

Broaddus previously released his list of draft-eligible quarterbacks and running backs, receivers and tight ends, and corners and safeties.

Now, Broaddus has unveiled his list of draft-eligible offensive linemen.

You can view his player rankings and grades for those positions below:

Broaddus is still in the process of scouting players and not every draft-eligible player at the positions are listed here.

Offensive Tackle

Round 1

Charles Cross - Mississippi State

Ikem Ekwonu - NC State

Evan Neal - Alabama

Round 2

Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa

Bernhard Raimann - Central Michigan

Round 3

Daniel Faalele - Minnesota

Abraham Lucas - Washington State

Tyler Smith - Tulsa

Nicholas Petit-Frere - Ohio State

Round 4

Kellen Diesch - Arizona State

Rasheed Walker - Penn State

Braxton Jones - Southern Utah

Spencer Buford - UTSA

Zach Tom - Wake Forest

Max Mitchell - Louisiana

Round 5

Dare Rosenthal - Kentucky

Vederian Lowe - Illinois

Round 6

Ryan Van Demark - UCONN

Obinna Eze - TCU

Offensive Guard

Round 2

Kenyon Green - Texas A&M

Zion Johnson - Boston College

Darian Kinnard - Kentucky

Round 3

Jamaree Salyer - Georgia

Marquis Hayes - Oklahoma

Sean Rhyan - UCLA

Ed Ingram - LSU

Round 4

Luka Goedeke - Central Michigan

Cole Strange - Chattanooga

Joshua Ezeudu - North Carolina

Lecitus Smith - Virginia Tech

Justin Shaffer - Georgia

Round 5

Andrew Stueber - Michigan

Logan Bruss - Wisconsin

Thayer Munford - Ohio State

Chris Paul - Tulsa

Round 6

Cade Mays - Tennessee

Center

Round 1

Tyler Linderbaum - Iowa

Round 3

Luka Fortner - Kentucky

Dylan Parham - Memphis

Round 4

Cameron Jurgens - Nebraska

Ben Brown - Ole Miss

Round 5

Dohnovan West - Arizona State

Round 6

Alec Lindstorm - Boston College

Dawson Deaton - Texas Tech

Round 7

Nick Ford - Utah

James Empey - BYU