Bryan Broaddus' 2022 NFL Draft big board: Offensive Line
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the Dallas Cowboys have an abundance of needs across their roster, including glaring holes on both sides of the ball.
As a result, Cowboys fans around the world are left wondering which direction their team will go in Round 1 on April 28.
Luckily, 105.3 The Fan's NFL Draft expert Bryan Broaddus has you covered, after he released his 2022 big board on Friday afternoon.
Broaddus previously released his list of draft-eligible quarterbacks and running backs, receivers and tight ends, and corners and safeties.
Now, Broaddus has unveiled his list of draft-eligible offensive linemen.
You can view his player rankings and grades for those positions below:
Broaddus is still in the process of scouting players and not every draft-eligible player at the positions are listed here.
Offensive Tackle
Round 1
Charles Cross - Mississippi State
Ikem Ekwonu - NC State
Evan Neal - Alabama
Round 2
Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa
Bernhard Raimann - Central Michigan
Round 3
Daniel Faalele - Minnesota
Abraham Lucas - Washington State
Tyler Smith - Tulsa
Nicholas Petit-Frere - Ohio State
Round 4
Kellen Diesch - Arizona State
Rasheed Walker - Penn State
Braxton Jones - Southern Utah
Spencer Buford - UTSA
Zach Tom - Wake Forest
Max Mitchell - Louisiana
Round 5
Dare Rosenthal - Kentucky
Vederian Lowe - Illinois
Round 6
Ryan Van Demark - UCONN
Obinna Eze - TCU
Offensive Guard
Round 2
Kenyon Green - Texas A&M
Zion Johnson - Boston College
Darian Kinnard - Kentucky
Round 3
Jamaree Salyer - Georgia
Marquis Hayes - Oklahoma
Sean Rhyan - UCLA
Ed Ingram - LSU
Round 4
Luka Goedeke - Central Michigan
Cole Strange - Chattanooga
Joshua Ezeudu - North Carolina
Lecitus Smith - Virginia Tech
Justin Shaffer - Georgia
Round 5
Andrew Stueber - Michigan
Logan Bruss - Wisconsin
Thayer Munford - Ohio State
Chris Paul - Tulsa
Round 6
Cade Mays - Tennessee
Center
Round 1
Tyler Linderbaum - Iowa
Round 3
Luka Fortner - Kentucky
Dylan Parham - Memphis
Round 4
Cameron Jurgens - Nebraska
Ben Brown - Ole Miss
Round 5
Dohnovan West - Arizona State
Round 6
Alec Lindstorm - Boston College
Dawson Deaton - Texas Tech
Round 7
Nick Ford - Utah
James Empey - BYU
