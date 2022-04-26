ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Bryan Broaddus' 2022 NFL Draft big board: Offensive Line

By Bryan Broaddus
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rM0UN_0fKgJbxS00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the Dallas Cowboys have an abundance of needs across their roster, including glaring holes on both sides of the ball.

As a result, Cowboys fans around the world are left wondering which direction their team will go in Round 1 on April 28.

Luckily, 105.3 The Fan's NFL Draft expert Bryan Broaddus has you covered, after he released his 2022 big board on Friday afternoon.

Broaddus previously released his list of draft-eligible quarterbacks and running backs, receivers and tight ends, and corners and safeties.

Now, Broaddus has unveiled his list of draft-eligible offensive linemen.

You can view his player rankings and grades for those positions below:

Broaddus is still in the process of scouting players and not every draft-eligible player at the positions are listed here.

Offensive Tackle

Round 1
Charles Cross - Mississippi State
Ikem Ekwonu - NC State
Evan Neal - Alabama

Round 2
Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa
Bernhard Raimann - Central Michigan

Round 3
Daniel Faalele - Minnesota
Abraham Lucas - Washington State
Tyler Smith - Tulsa
Nicholas Petit-Frere - Ohio State

Round 4
Kellen Diesch - Arizona State
Rasheed Walker - Penn State
Braxton Jones - Southern Utah
Spencer Buford - UTSA
Zach Tom - Wake Forest
Max Mitchell - Louisiana

Round 5
Dare Rosenthal - Kentucky
Vederian Lowe - Illinois

Round 6
Ryan Van Demark - UCONN
Obinna Eze - TCU

Offensive Guard

Round 2
Kenyon Green - Texas A&M
Zion Johnson - Boston College
Darian Kinnard - Kentucky

Round 3
Jamaree Salyer - Georgia
Marquis Hayes - Oklahoma
Sean Rhyan - UCLA
Ed Ingram - LSU

Round 4
Luka Goedeke - Central Michigan
Cole Strange - Chattanooga
Joshua Ezeudu - North Carolina
Lecitus Smith - Virginia Tech
Justin Shaffer - Georgia

Round 5
Andrew Stueber - Michigan
Logan Bruss - Wisconsin
Thayer Munford - Ohio State
Chris Paul - Tulsa

Round 6
Cade Mays - Tennessee

Center
Round 1
Tyler Linderbaum - Iowa

Round 3
Luka Fortner - Kentucky
Dylan Parham - Memphis

Round 4
Cameron Jurgens - Nebraska
Ben Brown - Ole Miss

Round 5
Dohnovan West - Arizona State

Round 6
Alec Lindstorm - Boston College
Dawson Deaton - Texas Tech

Round 7
Nick Ford - Utah
James Empey - BYU

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tyler, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who was the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick the year you were born?

NFL draft history David Boss-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright David Boss The first pick in the NFL draft has grown in sports infamy over the years, a distinguished title that has been around since 1936. The No. 1 pick in that first draft never played in the NFL, which highlighted the times when playing professional football wasn't exactly lucrative. Who was the top pick the year you were born? Let's take a look...1936 NFL Draft AP Photo Philadelphia Eagles: Jay Berwanger | HB | University of Chicago. 1937 NFL Draft (AP Photo) Philadelphia Eagles: Sam Francis | FB | Nebraska.1938 NFL Draft AP Cleveland Rams:...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
TMZ.com

Jacksonville Jaguars Pick Travon Walker #1 Overall In NFL Draft

It's official ... with the #1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Travon Walker!!!. Roger Goodell just announced the selection on a stage built near the strip in Las Vegas ... officially making the Georgia defensive end the newest Jag. Of course, the pick...
LAS VEGAS, NV
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy