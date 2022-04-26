ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See which Gainesville-area football players made USA Today Florida Top 100

By Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun
With spring football kicking off this week for high schools, the USA Today Network released its Florida pre-spring top 100, highlighting the state's top guys of the gridiron.

The list featured two players from the Gainesville area — both hailing from Buchholz, which is looking to string together another successful campaign in 2022 after going 12-2 last season and advancing to the Final Four in a highly competitive 7A classification.

Helping lead the Bobcats last season was a pair of 2023 standouts in defensive end Gavin Hill and quarterback Creed Whittemore. Both checked into Monday's top 100 list.

See the complete list:USA Today Top 100: Welcome to the Year of the Wide Receiver

FHSAA votes:Shot clock approved but not required; no change on football metro/suburban split

No. 45 — Gavin Hill of Buchholz

After helping lead the way for one of the state's stingiest defenses, it's no wonder why Gavin Hill broke into the top 50.

In his junior campaign, Hill, who faced double teams throughout a majority of the season, tallied 18 tackles and three sacks in the 2021 season. That stat line doesn't jump off the page because most teams shied away from running toward the 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end.

Touted as a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports, Hill has hauled in college offers from the likes of Arizona, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Mississippi State and UCF, among others.

No. 88 — Creed Whittemore of Buchholz

Just as Hill helped lead the way for the Bobcats' defense, few guys made as big of an impact on the field like Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore.

Selected at the Gainesville Sun's big school offensive player of the year, Whittemore led Buchholz's explosive offense with just more than 2,100 passing yards, 760 rushing yards and had a hand in 32 total touchdowns.

All-area:Gainesville all-area football: Buchholz senior Quan Lee is overall player of the year

Whittemore, who was blessed with an excellent receiving corps that featured UCF signee Quan Lee, completed 59.5% of his passes in 2021 and threw just six interceptions.

The sheer athletic ability of Whittemore, who is fielding offers as both a quarterback and athlete, has garnered him attention from Power 5 schools from all over the country. To date, the 6-foot, 175-pound prospect weighs offers from Florida, UCF, Wake Forest, Texas A&M, Michigan, Miami and others.

See them in action

Both Hill and Whittemore will return to the field on May 19 as the Buchholz Bobcats host Ocala Vanguard for their spring game at 7 p.m.

