ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedesboro, NJ

Over 60 tons of ground beef recalled

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Reiner
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNem2_0fKgIltL00

( WKBN ) — Approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website, Lakeside Refrigerated Services, of Swedesboro, New Jersey, announced Monday that it is recalling the beef after the problem was discovered during routine testing of imported products produced from Feb. 1 through April 8.

Two shot, injured at Youngstown gas station

The affected products have the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Most people infected with the bacteria develop bloody diarrhea and vomiting. The infection is usually diagnosed by testing a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care methods are the usual treatment, though antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended.

Local officer accused of impersonating U.S. Marshal

Most people recover within a week, but in rare cases, some do develop a more severe infection.

The USDA said its Food Safety and Inspection Service is “concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.”

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The complete list of products and product codes for the recalled beef can be found here . Labels for the ground beef products can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swedesboro, NJ
Swedesboro, NJ
Business
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Popculture

Numerous Baked Goods Recalled, 'Rodent Infestation' to Blame

The Canadian brand Jimel's Bakery recalled over a dozen products after possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation. The products were sold in Manitoba through March 22. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems could contract a serious infection from salmonella. Jimel's Bakery issued...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Products#Ground Beef Recalled#Wkbn
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Major deodorant recall: Stop using these Suave deodorants immediately

The last time we warned you about using dangerous deodorants at home, we talked about the Brut and Sure recall. That recall action followed the detection of elevated levels of benzene in those deodorant brands. More than a month later, it’s now time to pay attention to your deodorants again, as Unilever announced a recall for two Suave brands. Like the Brut and Sure recall from a few weeks ago, this new recall also involves elevated levels of benzene.
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Popculture

Spinach Recall Issued Over Salmonella Fears

Yet another spinach recall has hit store shelves. Coles Supermarkets Pty Ltd has issued a voluntary recall Coles Baby Spinach due to possible salmonella contamination. The Australian supermarket issued the recall on Tuesday, April 12, according to a recall notice published by Food Standards Australia. The recall includes three separate...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Chocolate Candy Recalled in Multiple Countries Due to Salmonella Contamination

A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero has expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.
FOOD SAFETY
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy