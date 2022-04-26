ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly, WI

Three standout baseball performances and two ace softball pitchers: Vote for Post-Crescent athlete of the week

By Ricardo Arguello, Appleton Post-Crescent
 2 days ago
Who was the area's top high school performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for the Post-Crescent high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

Morgan Stevenson of Kimberly softball won last week's poll, collecting 993 votes out of 1,990 total.

You can make a nomination for a future athlete of the week by sending an email to rarguello@postcrescent.com by 3 p.m. Sunday. Do not send votes to this address.

If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

