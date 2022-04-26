Vote now for PrepXtra boys high school athlete of the week!

Fans may vote one time per hour. The polls end at noon on Friday. If polls do not display, please refresh the page.

Here are this week's candidates:

Jacob Eubanks, Halls soccer: Eubanks scored two goals and recorded two assists in Halls' 9-0 win over Cocke County.

Owen Gray, Clinton soccer: Gray scored five goals in Clinton's 7-2 win over Harriman.

Riley Franklin, Pigeon Forge baseball: Franklin went 3-3, hit a grand slam and four RBIs in Pigeon Forge's 14-1 win over Gatlinburg-Pittman.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS AWARDS: 2022 Knoxville High School Sports Awards set for June 9

BASEBALL RANKINGS: Knoxville area baseball rankings: Sweetwater on the rise, two new teams join top 10 after Week 6

TOP PERFORMERS: Knoxville area high school top performers Week 6: Union County's Emery Bales throws perfect game

Landon Lutterman, Knoxville Catholic baseball: Lutterman went 3-4 and hit two home runs, three RBIs and scored three runs while striking out three batters in 1.2 innings of relief in Catholic's 10-2 win over Lakeway Christian.

Keegan Smith, Knoxville Catholic track and field: Smith won the 3200-meter run at the Eastern Relays in 8:52.96, breaking the freshman national record by six seconds.

Ford Wagner, Webb baseball: Wagner went 4-5, hitting two home runs, 10 RBIs and scoring five runs in the Spartans' double-header over Chattanooga Christian.

Contact Emily Adams at eaadams@gannett.com or on Twitter @eaadams6 .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Grand slams, national records: Vote for PrepXtra boys athlete of the week April 18-24