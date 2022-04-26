Girl who shared edibles at school thought they were ‘Easter candy,’ police say
According to NBC4i, a 10-year-old girl brought cannabis gummies to her elementary school and shared them with friends, thinking they were leftover “Easter candy,” court records released Tuesday reveal.
The girl’s father, Scott Macre , 43, is facing charges that include endangering children and possession of a controlled substance. The children who consumed the gummies Friday at Windermere Elementary fell ill shortly afterward and were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment.
Court documents say that Macre said he bought the gummies in Colorado in 2018 and used them for a medical condition.
