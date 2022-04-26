Charles Barkley: Sixers Not Going to Win Game 6 in Toronto

After not hearing his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft, former Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. The former Tiger finished the 2021 season with 26 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defended. He was also the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl MVP. With the move to Philadelphia, Goodrich joins former Clemson defensive back K’Von Wallace, who was with the Tigers from 2016 to 2019. Alongside Goodrich, wide receiver Justyn Ross also went undrafted. Ross has yet to sign with an NFL team, and it’s assumed his injury history was the primary reason for him slipping out of the draft. Meanwhile, Andrew Booth Jr. and Baylon Spector were the only two Tigers selected, which is the fewest amount of Clemson selections since 2008. Fly Eagles Fly!!! @KVonWallace what’s up buckkkkk 🗣🗣 — MGIII™ (@_MG3__) April 30, 2022 List Twitter reacts: Andrew Booth Jr. falls to Vikings

