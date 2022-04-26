Save the Harbor/Save the Bay Marine Mammal Safari: Look who was spotted!

Save The Harbor’s Director of Strategy & Communications Bruce Berman spotted South Boston’s resident Sammy the Seal chasing bait and enjoying the sunshine just off South Boston

On Saturday, April 23, 2022, nearly 1,000 kids and families from across the city and around the region celebrated Earth Day weekend and the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act on Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s annual free Marine Mammal Safaris, including 90 people from South Boston.

One highlight of the trip was an appearance by one of South Boston’s resident harbor seals, affectionately called Sammy, who spends the winter between the Fish Pier and Castle Island.

“Nothing brings more life to our beaches and oceans than free events and programs like these marine mammal safaris,” said Metropolitan Beaches Commissioner Rep. David Biele of South Boston, who was particularly proud of South Boston resident Sammy the Seal. “They are especially important for kids and families. Thanks to Save the Harbor/Save the Bay for making it happen and I look forward to more events along our beaches and our coast this year.”

Save the Harbor’s Executive Director Chris Mancini (left) and their Harbor Historian David Coffin (right)

narrated the trips, which were live streamed on YouTube.

The three free trips were narrated by Save the Harbor’s Executive Director Chris Mancini and their Harbor Historian David Coffin, and live streamed on YouTube. They departed on Massachusetts Bay Lines 100-foot twin hulled catamaran the MV Freedom from the Rowes Wharf Ferry Terminal adjacent to the Boston Harbor Hotel, and searched for harbor seals and harbor porpoise from Castle Island and Logan Airport to the USS Constitution in Charlestown.

Mancini was delighted with the turnout, which was the largest ever after a two-year hiatus. He reminded people that the Boston Harbor cleanup wasn’t for the seals and porpoise, though of course they appreciate it. “We cleaned up Boston Harbor for all the region’s residents,” said Mancini. “It was nice to see seals so close to the city, but it was really terrific to see so many people back on our spectacular Harbor. It’s shaping up to be a great year on Boston Harbor.”

Save the Harbor’s Deputy Director Kristen Barry shared that sentiment as well, reminding participants to follow @savetheharbor on social media, and to join the group this summer for free “Share the Harbor” and “All Access Boston Harbor” cruises each week to the Boston Harbor Islands, and free events on the region’s public beaches from Nahant to Nanatasket.

