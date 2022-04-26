ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save the Harbor/Save the Bay Marine Mammal Safari: Look who was spotted!

Save The Harbor’s Director of Strategy & Communications Bruce Berman spotted South Boston’s resident Sammy the Seal chasing bait and enjoying the sunshine just off South Boston

On Saturday, April 23, 2022, nearly 1,000 kids and families from across the city and around the region celebrated Earth Day weekend and the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act on Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s annual free Marine Mammal Safaris, including 90 people from South Boston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12i9zY_0fKgHFo000

One highlight of the trip was an appearance by one of South Boston’s resident harbor seals, affectionately called Sammy, who spends the winter between the Fish Pier and Castle Island.

“Nothing brings more life to our beaches and oceans than free events and programs like these marine mammal safaris,” said Metropolitan Beaches Commissioner Rep. David Biele of South Boston, who was particularly proud of South Boston resident Sammy the Seal. “They are especially important for kids and families. Thanks to Save the Harbor/Save the Bay for making it happen and I look forward to more events along our beaches and our coast this year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyoPJ_0fKgHFo000

Save the Harbor’s Executive Director Chris Mancini (left) and their Harbor Historian David Coffin (right)

narrated the trips, which were live streamed on YouTube.

The three free trips were narrated by Save the Harbor’s Executive Director Chris Mancini and their Harbor Historian David Coffin, and live streamed on YouTube. They departed on Massachusetts Bay Lines 100-foot twin hulled catamaran the MV Freedom from the Rowes Wharf Ferry Terminal adjacent to the Boston Harbor Hotel, and searched for harbor seals and harbor porpoise from Castle Island and Logan Airport to the USS Constitution in Charlestown.

Mancini was delighted with the turnout, which was the largest ever after a two-year hiatus. He reminded people that the Boston Harbor cleanup wasn’t for the seals and porpoise, though of course they appreciate it. “We cleaned up Boston Harbor for all the region’s residents,” said Mancini. “It was nice to see seals so close to the city, but it was really terrific to see so many people back on our spectacular Harbor. It’s shaping up to be a great year on Boston Harbor.”

Save the Harbor’s Deputy Director Kristen Barry shared that sentiment as well, reminding participants to follow @savetheharbor on social media, and to join the group this summer for free “Share the Harbor” and “All Access Boston Harbor” cruises each week to the Boston Harbor Islands, and free events on the region’s public beaches from Nahant to Nanatasket.

Barry said that Save the Harbor’s Marine Mammal Safaris are possible thanks to the generosity of Massachusetts Bay Lines, The Cronin Group, the Coca-Cola Foundation, the National Grid Foundation, and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

She also thanked the Champions of their Youth Environmental Education Programs, Bay State Cruise Company, Liberty Mutual Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the Department of Conservation and Recreation, Eastern Salt Company, Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, and JetBlue.

Save the Harbor’s Youth Programs are also supported by Leaders Alexandria, the Boston Bruins Foundation, Boston Properties – Atlantic Wharf, the Boston Foundation, Camp Harbor View Foundation, Cell Signaling Technology, City of Boston Department of Youth Engagement and Employment, the Comcast Foundation, Constellation Generation, Hood Park, HYM Investment Group, Income Research and Management Charitable Trust, John Hancock Financial Services, Leader Bank Pavilion/Live Nation, Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, National Development, P & G Gillette, Pembroke Real Estate, Lawrence J. and Anne Rubenstein Charitable Foundation, William E. Schrafft & Bertha E. Schrafft Charitable Trust, Clinton H. & Wilma T. Shattuck Charitable Trust, the Vertex Foundation.

The group also thanked Sponsors and Friends, BoatUS Foundation, the Boston Consulting Group, Copeland Family Foundation, East Boston Savings Bank Foundation, Lovett Woodsum Foundation, Mass Humanities, Mass Marine Trades Education Trust, New England Biolabs Foundation, Pabis Foundation, RMR Real Estate Services, Rockland Trust, Ms. Wallace M. Leonard Foundation, and the YMCA of Greater Boston.

To join Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s mailing list and receive invitations to upcoming free events and programs on Boston Harbor, the waterfront, our region’s public beaches and in the harbor islands, email [email protected].

