'Nothing but bright days ahead': Roncalli girls golf relying on youth movement

Coming off a second-place finish at the Northeast Conference meet last year, the Roncalli girls golf team is looking to improve on that this season.

But getting competition in has been difficult because of the weather this spring. In fact, all of the meets the Cavaliers has scheduled have been canceled. They are hoping to start the season Thursday in Redfield.

With the non-accomodating weather, the Cavaliers, like virtually every other local team, have been forced to practice inside.

"These kids just take it in stride .. You're at least hitting (balls in the gym), but sometimes it gets boring. So we maybe haven't had as many practices as we normally would. We might use the first meet or two kind of more like a practice round," said coach Kerry Brandenburger.

Members of the squad have had the opportunity to get out and play at Moccasin Creek Country Club, the site of this year's NEC meet. Not every team has been so fortunate.

"I keep in good contact with some of our other NEC coaches, and one team hasn't even been outside yet as of (Friday)," Brandenburger said. "Their course wasn't ready, so we feel a little lucky that we've at least gotten to play nine holes a handful of times."

Brandenburger said that those practices were tough due to the cold conditions.

Roncalli co-ops with Aberdeen Christian and Warner for girls golf. This year, there are no Warner golfers on the roster. An Aberdeen Christian student who will play on the junior varsity is a sixth-grader.

In her 12th year as coach for the Cavaliers, Brandenburger said her teams have had 20-plus golfers some springs and as few as two.

Cavaliers have young squad

Claire Crawford, an eighth-grader who qualified for last year's state meet and placed 26th, will be one of Roncalli's leaders. She was an all-conference golfer.

Margaret Anderson, a freshman, is the oldest player on the team and led last year's squad with a seventh-place finish at the conference tournament, one stroke ahead of Crawford.

Ava Danielson played last year and returns with experience. Grace Seyer, another eighth-grader, has joined the team after transferring from Aberdeen Central.

Brandenburger said her goal is for the girls to have fun and get to learn the rules of the game. While the team is young, players have been involved in summer golf programs through the city and with the South Dakota Golf Association Junior Tour.

That experience should prove helpful,Brandenburger said.

"There's nothing but bright days ahead," she said.

Attitude of players is a strength

Brandenburger said the team's attitude is a strength.

"I think it's their calmness, their cool-headedness, their levelheadedness. They let things roll off their back so when they take a 10 or get into a tough spot and don't come out with the score they want in that hole (they don't let it linger. They) pick up, let's move on to the next hole," she said. "I think that's their age, and I think that's the best thing they have going for them."

After traveling to Redfield, the Cavaliers have a rescheduled meet in Milbank on Monday. The Rocalli invitation starts at 10 a.m. May 5 at Moccasin Creek.

The NEC meet is set for May 16, also at Moccasin Creek, with the state A meet June 6 and 7 at Bakker Crossing Championship Golf Course in Sioux Falls.