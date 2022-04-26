ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Ulrika's daughter the Norland Nanny! Bo Jonsson, 21, offers a glimpse into her training at prestigious Norland College where Prince William and Kate's childminder studied

By Jessica Green For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Ulrika Jonsson's daughter has revealed a glimpse of her nanny training at the prestigious Norland College, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's childminder learned her craft.

Bo Jonsson, 21, who splits her time between Oxfordshire and Bath, regularly takes to her Instagram account to share snippets of her schooling - including photos of her in the traditional beige uniform.

The third-year student also showcases to her 2,852 followers the various assessments she must complete - including sewing, cooking various meals such as fresh pasta and roasts, as well as placements caring for children as young as five weeks.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo who looks after Prince William and Kate's three young children, George, Charlotte and Louis, is also a graduate of the prestigious Bath nanny school.

Bo, who was born with a congenital heart defect and continues to be treated for the condition today, has held an ambition to work in childcare from a young age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWiT7_0fKgDJuO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I26kJ_0fKgDJuO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LkHPS_0fKgDJuO00
Bo Jonsson (pictured), 21, who splits her time between Oxfordshire and Bath, regularly takes to her Instagram account to share snippets of her schooling - including photos of her in the traditional beige uniform
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFWts_0fKgDJuO00
The most famous nanny in the country! Maria Borrallo with Prince George and his grandmother the Queen at Princess Charlotte's christening in July 2015

She delights her followers with images of her completed assessments, including one of a 'fabric friend' she created from up-cycled materials and embroidery.

Sharing a snap of the cat-like cushion, Bo wrote: 'I really enjoyed making this and challenging my sewing skills.'

Elsewhere, the student posts photos from her placements, where she cares for children, helping them with homeschooling and arts and crafts.

She also completed a course in Makaton during her second year, a language that uses signs and symbols to help people to communicate, and shared a picture of her posing with her certificate.

Norland College has been producing childminders for the rich and famous since 1892.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15EdEL_0fKgDJuO00
Bo, left, who was born with a congenital heart defect and continues to be treated for the condition today, has held an ambition to work in childcare from a young age
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UiNPT_0fKgDJuO00
The third-year student (pictured) showcases to her 2,852 followers the various assessments she must complete - including sewing, cooking various meals such as fresh pasta and roasts, as well as placements caring for children as young as five weeks 

The institution's students are known for their distinctive uniforms and are schooled in all aspects of looking after youngsters during their three-year degree course.

The training costs £36,000 in total and includes martial arts training and stunt driving to its curriculum to cater for modern clients - many of whom are celebrities and the super-rich.

Tae Kwon-Do is believed to be the martial art of choice - which has been specially adapted to include how to dodge a potential kidnapper with a pram.

Nannies are also trained in how to deal with paparazzi and are taken to Castle Combe Racing Circuit in Wiltshire to perfect their driving skills and learn how to drive at high speed in any weather condition.

Driving away from pursuing photographers being the main reason for the training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LMy3l_0fKgDJuO00
She also completed a course in Makaton during her second year, a language that uses signs and symbols to help people to communicate, and shared a picture of her posing with her certificate

Ulrika's daughter Bo was born in 2000, during her relationship with German hotel manager Marcus Kempen, who left when their baby daughter was days old.

The former weather presenter is also mother to son Cameron, 26, with John Turnbull, daughter Martha, 17, with Lance Gerrard-Wright and son Malcolm, with ex Brian Monet.

Ulrika has often been open about daughter Bo's heart condition and in April last year revealed that Bo - who has a congenital heart defect - was rushed to hospital.

The star nervously had to await test results for her ill daughter after she was admitted to hospital overnight, with Ulrika given hourly reports on her progress at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QGnFM_0fKgDJuO00
Ulrika has often been open about daughter Bo's heart condition and in April last year revealed that Bo (pictured) - who has a congenital heart defect - was rushed to hospital
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37SZhF_0fKgDJuO00
The star nervously had to await test results for her ill daughter (pictured as a child with her mother) after she was admitted to hospital overnight, with Ulrika given hourly reports on her progress at the time

Bo has been in and out of hospital over the years as a result of her condition - she was born with double inlet left ventricle defect, a congenital defect that affects the valves and chambers of the heart.

As a baby, she had to undergo life-saving surgery on her heart - but Ulrika did not reveal what had caused Bo to be hospitalised.

The previous month Ulrika hailed Bo as a 'warrior' as she went to get a health check up.

The TV presenter shared a series of snaps to her Instagram Stories of Bo lying down at the doctor's office as she received a liver scan.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star posted a photo of the pair sat together in the waiting room as she called Bo her 'CHD Warrior'.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Agreed To Give George, Charlotte And Louis Another Royal Sibling? Cambridge Pair Will Reportedly Never Copy Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is, without a doubt, one of the busiest members of the royal family lately. Reports have it that Prince William and his wife have a full schedule this year, especially with Queen Elizabeth focusing on her health in the past few months. In March, Kate Middleton and Prince...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Ulrika Jonsson
epicstream.com

Prince George Shock: Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Son To Follow In Prince Philip’s Footsteps With This Special Role?

Prince George has been making public appearances in recent months. He was recently photographed with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip’s memorial service. The 8-year-old also accompanied his parents at sports events. And Prince George also walked the red carpet during the premiere of James Bond: No Time to Die.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince William and Kate: The Cambridges are looking to move to Frogmore

Prince William and Kate have said they want to move closer to Windsor so they can be closer to the Queen, who is 95-years-old. They have already begun looking at potential residences as well as new schools for their three children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3. One residence they like is Frogmore.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norland Nanny#Norland College#Makaton
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince William, Prince Harry’s Mom Recorded Her Message For Sons’ Future Wives? Princess Of Wales Reportedly Has Advice For Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Princess Diana reportedly recorded tapes for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Princess Diana tragically passed away in 1997 following a car accident in Paris. At the time, sources said that the Princess of Wales was being tailed by the paparazzi because they wanted to take photos of her and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed. The accident made it impossible for Princess Diana to say goodbye to her sons, but she reportedly made a touching gesture five days before her demise.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Why Duchess Camilla was 'so worried' on Kate Middleton's wedding day

It's normal for the bride and groom to have a few pre-wedding nerves, but Prince Charles' wife the Duchess of Cornwall revealed she was "so worried" on Prince William and Kate Middleton's big day in 2011. Her concern wasn't for the loved-up couple, but for their bridal party, which included...
CELEBRITIES
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

346K+
Followers
33K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy