Woman Near St. Louis Discovers Snake At Her Feet While Driving

Being involved in an emergency situation is tough on anyone. Your adrenaline is rushing, your emotions are on high alert, and depending on the situation and its severity, you may temporarily lose any awareness of where you are or what happened. When I was t-boned by a drunk driver on my way to work one morning almost four years ago, the impact spun my truck about 90 degrees in a different direction than the one I was facing before the collision. It took me a minute or so to get my bearings straight and process what had happened and where I was. Now imagine something like that happening to an individual with sensory, movement, or communication challenges. First responders arriving on the scene would have to assist them differently than those who responded to my accident assisted me. A new registry with the Evansville Police Department will help responders prepare by giving them advanced notice that someone with those challenges has been involved in an emergency situation.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO