Evansville, IN

Woman Near St. Louis Discovers Snake At Her Feet While Driving

By Travis Sams
 4 days ago
This is one of the scariest things that I could imagine. I wouldn't know what to do in this situation. I have gone on record countless times by saying that I'm not afraid of anything...except snakes. It's always been that way, and always will. Just the thought of encountering one makes...

country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
Indiana Mom Notified by School Nurse After Son Hides a Seed in an Unusual Place for Safe Keeping

Sometimes kids are too clever for their own good. They'll come up with an idea, but because they don't quite have the life experience of an adult, the plan they come up with to execute said idea leaves their parents and other adults in their lives scratching their heads and asking, "Why?" The results also give us a good chuckle as long as no one gets seriously hurt. That was the reaction of one Indiana mom who received an interesting and hilarious message from her son's school nurse.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Rockford Illinois Man and Daughter Gets $100,000 Shark Tank Deal

My "guilty" pleasure television show, replayed an episode over the weekend that highlighted a man from Rockford and his daughter. Stan Valiulis from Rockford, and his daughter Lindsey Valiulis Fleischhauer of Naperville, received offers from three different sharks, on "Shark Tank." People pitch products/inventions in hopes that a shark will offer them money to help sell millions.
ROCKFORD, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Large fire burning at popular New Hampshire resort

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. — Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire at a resort in New Hampshire. Crews are at the scene of the blaze at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway. The North Conway Firefighters Association wrote on Facebook there is a “3+ Alarm Structure fire” at the hotel and asked people to avoid the area.
BOSTON, MA
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!

Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
LINCOLN, IL
Evansville Police Launch Registry to Help Those with Communication Difficulties

Being involved in an emergency situation is tough on anyone. Your adrenaline is rushing, your emotions are on high alert, and depending on the situation and its severity, you may temporarily lose any awareness of where you are or what happened. When I was t-boned by a drunk driver on my way to work one morning almost four years ago, the impact spun my truck about 90 degrees in a different direction than the one I was facing before the collision. It took me a minute or so to get my bearings straight and process what had happened and where I was. Now imagine something like that happening to an individual with sensory, movement, or communication challenges. First responders arriving on the scene would have to assist them differently than those who responded to my accident assisted me. A new registry with the Evansville Police Department will help responders prepare by giving them advanced notice that someone with those challenges has been involved in an emergency situation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Southern Indiana Police Department Asks Teenagers to Be ‘Respectful’ During City-Wide Nerf Wars

This is why we can't have nice things. Most of us grew up with Nerf guns, and more than likely found ourselves either starting or engaging in a number of no-holds-barred Nerf Wars with our siblings, our friends, our sibling's friends, or some combination of all three. And, the fun doesn't end when you get older. Once my kids were old enough to have them, it was a perfect excuse for me to let my inner child out and "unleash hell" in the form of foam darts flying across the room. Of course, at some point, things inevitably get out of hand, and someone shoots someone else in the face at point-blank range. Tears are shed or an actual fight breaks out and the Nerf War is officially over. While no one is getting their eye shot out, and no fistfights are being started, one southern Indiana police department asked teenagers in their town to "be considerate" while participating in what is apparently a city-wide Nerf war.
GREENDALE, IN
