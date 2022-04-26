ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nadal to play in Madrid after recovering from rib injury

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6d74_0fKg6AbV00
FILE - Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates winning a game against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during their men's singles semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, March 19, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Nadal on Tuesday, April 26 that he will play the Madrid Open after recovering from a rib injury that sidelined him for a month. The Madrid Open starts Friday, April 29. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal will play the Madrid Open after recovering from a rib injury that sidelined him for a month, the Spaniard said Tuesday.

Nadal had been recovering from a stress fracture he sustained while playing at Indian Wells in March. His loss to American Taylor Fritz in the final of that tournament ended a run of 20 consecutive wins for Nadal, including a record 21st Grand Slam title when he won the Australian Open.

Nadal missed tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona because of the injury.

“Despite arriving with minimum preparation and (knowing) that it will be difficult, I am very excited to play and to play in front of a home crowd, even with few chances (to win),” Nadal wrote in Spanish on Twitter. “I will try to do it the best I can. See you in Madrid.”

The 35-year-old Nadal has won five times in Madrid, but not since 2017.

The Madrid Open starts on Sunday.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

'This is a big setback for Rafael Nadal', says former No.1

Rafael Nadal won the 'Melbourne Summer Set' earlier this year, before breaking the bank at the Australian Open. The Spanish phenomenon has put his 21st Major on the bulletin board, taking away the satisfaction of recovering two sets behind Daniil Medvedev in the final. The former world number 1 has...
TENNIS
SkySports

Emma Raducanu: Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros will all be testing for US Open champion

Emma Raducanu will have some difficult hurdles to overcome on clay as she prepares for Madrid, Rome and the French Open, tennis commentator Barry Cowan says. Raducanu, who is up to 11 in the world rankings, enjoyed back-to-back wins on clay at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart last week before putting in a hugely encouraging performance in defeat to world No 1 Iga Swiatek.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reportedly Makes Decision On PGA Championship

Tiger Woods looks set to play in another major golf tournament. Woods is reportedly on the released preliminary entry list for the PGA Championship, which is set to begin next month. It still may come down to how he’s feeling, but for right now, he’s in the tournament.
TULSA, OK
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer signs up to play Basel

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has signed up to play Basel, according to Rene Stauffer. Federer, who will be turning 41 in August, hasn't played since Wimbledon because of a knee surgery. Federer underwent two knee surgeries in 2020 but returned to the tour last year. After playing just...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Spaniard#Indian Wells#American#Australian#Monte Carlo#The Madrid Open
Yardbarker

‘See you in Madrid,’ says Rafael Nadal as he confirms attendance

Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will play in his home tournament at the Madrid Open next month despite still recovering from a rib injury. The Spaniard sustained a rib stress fracture in his semi-final match against Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells in March and went on to lose the final against Taylor Fritz.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Anett Kontaveit, Angelique Kerber withdraw from Madrid

World No. 6 Anett Kontaveit and Angelique Kerber have both withdrawn from Madrid. Kontaveit, 26, won't be making her fifth Madrid appearance this year. Kontaveit made her Madrid debut in 2017, when she won two qualifying matches to make the main draw before losing to CoCo Vandeweghe in the first round. The following year, Kontaveit reached the Madrid round-of-16 before losing to Petra Kvitova.
TENNIS
BBC

Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Tchouameni, De Gea, Abraham, Kounde, Hojbjerg

Paris St-Germain are increasingly hopeful that France striker Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with Real Madrid, will sign a new deal with them following talks with the 23-year-old's mother last week. (Telegraph - subscription required) Liverpool have made contact with France and Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22. (Foot Mercato...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Champions League race: Barcelona and Juventus close in, Arsenal looking good

Of the 19 automatic Champions League slots across the five major European leagues, just eight have already been clinched. Belated congratulations to Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, both Milan sides and Real Madrid. Three of them are still in this year's semifinals; we'll see all of...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

872K+
Followers
424K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy