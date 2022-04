Yuto Horigome won the 2022 X Games Men’s Street contest in Chiba City with some amazing runs which included a nollie 270 noseslide and a switch 360 flip boardslide… in the rain! X Games released a highlights edit featuring every skate each from last weekend, including Men’s and Women’s Street; Men’s and Women’s Park’ Men’s Vert; and Men’s Vert Best Trick (This is the world we’re living in: a first-try 1080 isn’t enough to win a Best Trick contest anymore). Watch it above!

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO