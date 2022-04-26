ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Violations

Big Island Police Arrest 23 Motorists for DUI

bigislandnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Island police continue their crackdown on motorists who drive under the influence of an intoxicant. During the week of April 18-24, police arrested 23 motorists for DUI. Eight of...

bigislandnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Island#Police
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS Minnesota

Crews Recover Body Of 2nd Man Thrown From Boat On Big Marine Lake

UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a second man was recovered around 4 p.m. Saturday from Big Marine Lake. The man was on a boat with another man lake Friday when they lost control and were thrown into the cold water. While bystanders tried to save them, they were unsuccessful. The names of the two men have yet to be released. SCANDIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Crews recovered a man’s body and are still working to find another’s after a boat capsized Friday afternoon on a popular central Minnesota lake. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on eastbound Beltline at Todd Drive blocks multiple lanes

MADISON, Wis. — The eastbound Beltline is blocked at Todd Drive due to a crash Saturday. The incident occurred just after 4:19 p.m. and Madison Fire, EMS and Police crews are at the scene. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Footage from the scene shows an ambulance responding, though officials said police are still...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy