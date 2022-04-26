Polish miner found alive in collapse that killed 6 others

Germany has displaced Afghan refugees from government accommodation to make way for Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion, according to reports.Hundreds of Afghan families are being evicted in Berlin to create space for incoming refugees fleeing Ukraine, Foreign Policy reported. The German government justified it by saying that Afghans were being removed from “arrival centres” designed for short term stays.However, activists said that some refugees had been evicted from the accommodation they had lived in for years. “The evictions purposefully weren’t publicised,” said Tareq Alaows, a board member of the Berlin Refugee Council. “Some people had lived in their homes for...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO