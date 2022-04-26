Open Enrollment at Premier High School

Red Oak ISD Will Ramp Up Enforcement of No Head Coverings To Address Security Concerns. Today at Red Oak High School an “unauthorized visitor” was reported on campus which led the campus to go into what they call an “on hold” status. Red Oak’s Executive Director of Communications stated “ROHS is an a short hold while we address a non-threatening unauthorized visitor. We remind all families that former students and students from other districts are not allowed on campus! Thank you for your patience, and thanks to students who reported this person.”

RED OAK, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO