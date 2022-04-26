Motorcyclist Who Died Fleeing Police in Santa Rosa Identified

A Santa Rosa man and woman were arrested Tuesday for firearm manufacturing and other firearm-related charges, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. In a firearms trafficking investigation that began mid-April, detectives learned the man was importing firearms parts into the city from outside the United States.
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police arrested a man less than an hour after a woman was found stabbed to death Monday afternoon in Santa Rosa. Varinder Singh, 33, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of homicide. Officers responded to a 3:27 p.m. report of a man with a knife in the 2900 block of […]
A parolee with warrants in three Bay Area counties was arrested Sunday night after he led police on a chase from Santa Rosa to San Rafael, reaching speeds in excess of 110 mph, authorities said. The incident began at about 6:45 p.m. in the area of Coffey Lane and Roca...
A woman was stabbed to death in southwest Santa Rosa on Monday afternoon, and the man who investigators believe is responsible for the attack has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old suspect, Varinder Singh of Santa Rosa, was taken into custody about 45 minutes after the fatal stabbing, according to a police report.
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
When Mexican police found a pile of about 150 skulls in a cave near the Guatemalan border, they thought they were looking at a crime scene, and took the bones to the state capital. It turns out it was a very cold case. It took a decade of tests and...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A decayed man’s body found in a wall at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland last month was identified Tuesday as 42-year-old Joseph Mejica, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau. A construction worker found Mejica’s body at about 1 p.m. March 9 at the convention center at 10 […]
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
LIVERMORE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Livermore are investigating the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old girl from Richmond, the department announced on Saturday. Officers responded to a 911 call from a resident on Friday just after 8 p.m. to a report of an unconscious female with visible injuries in a vehicle. First responders arrived […]
RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person died after a driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the Delta, authorities said Thursday afternoon.
South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 160 at West Sherman Island Road, which is just south of Rio Vista.
The drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the crash. The surviving driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital.
CHP did not say which driver died. Their names have not yet been released.
The roadways have since been cleared for traffic.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa couple has been arrested on gun charges after a police raid of their home uncovered a cache of illegal ghost guns and a 3-D computer set-up to manufacture high-capacity magazines, firearms and firearm parts.
Santa Rosa police said 31-year-old Benjamin Tran and 40-year-old Elizabeth Gordon were taken into custody Tuesday evening. Their arrests came after property crimes detectives developed leads about a suspected local firearms trafficker importing illegal firearms parts from outside the United States.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for Tran’s Summercreek Drive residence. Upon arrival, they located Tran walking his dog...
Comments / 4