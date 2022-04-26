ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Motorcyclist Who Died Fleeing Police in Santa Rosa Identified

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Santa Rosa motorcyclist who died while fleeing police has been identified. The deceased is 40-year-old Chas Nichols who died after crashing into a telephone pole in the...

