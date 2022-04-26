ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Should The More Cowbell Fundraising Event In Duluth Continue? Take The Survey To Plot Its Future

By Steve Tanko
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For more than a decade, the Northern Lights Foundation has asked the Twin Ports one burning question: "Do We Need More Cowbell"? The question has been the source of inspiration for a popular fundraising event for their charitable organization. This year, their question is a little different as the...

kool1017.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Duluth, MN
Society
KOOL 101.7

Late April In Duluth Brings Unusual Weather Record

This seems like the never-ending winter in the Twin Ports and it doesn't seem like the end is in sight just yet. Not only has it been long but it has also been cold. WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Weathers recently explained just why this spring has felt so cold in the Duluth area. Being a long winter and a cold one makes it seem even more unbearable of a winter.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Horror Flick Shot On iPhone Making Big Debut In Duluth

It is an exciting time to be a fan of movies! A film filmed right here in the Northland has dropped a trailer and it looks really spooky. It seems both Minnesota and Duluth have become popular spots for movie making. Last year, a movie called The Hand That Feeds filmed in Lincoln Park. The movie centers around the popular Caddy Shack bar and the film is debuting this month!
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#More Cowbell#Fundraising#Charity
KOOL 101.7

New Boutique Flea Market Open In Downtown Duluth

What an awesome addition to downtown Duluth: a new boutique flea market has officially opened!. There have been some awesome additions to the area recently. A year ago this month a soul food restaurant opened on W First Street. The spot is called Doc Witherspoon's Soul Food Shack and the menu looks delicious.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
KOOL 101.7

11 Amazing Things Duluth Gave America

Duluth is known for being both a tourist city and a port city, but the Zenith city also had a hand on bringing 10 amazing things to America. From Pizza Rolls to "in a world", I'll be breaking down things you might not know that Duluth has brought to this world.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

A Three Year-Old Minnesota Entrepreneur Has Her Own Lip Gloss Line

When AJ Smith was just 2 years old she would watch her mom intently put on makeup which is typical for many toddlers. She wanted to wear makeup like her mom but given her age, her parents tried to think of a way for her to developmentally explore and be age-appropriate. Her dad compromised by saying she could wear lip gloss and have her nails painted.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Local Boutique Moves Into New Enger Lofts Building

Enger Lofts is filling up with some fun and exciting new storefronts. A local boutique has officially moved into the building. A new coffee and tea shop opened in the building in late January of this year. 190 Coffee & Tea has an awesome industrial vibe with plenty of seating and a wide open store. It has everything caffeine lovers enjoy, like coffee, tea and cascara, along with a selection of delicious baked goods.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Parks And Rec Announce Chester Creek Concert Series Line-Up

Every Summer Chester Creek offers family-friendly music on the stage and entertainment for people to dance to and maybe discover a new band or artist from the area. It's all about local music and it's a fun time in one of Duluth's beautiful parks. Sitting in the green grass. There are food trucks and beverages available, kids can use the slide, swings, merry-go-round, or just dig in the sand.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Wisconsin Couple Dies After Attempting Social Media Art Trend

A couple in Wisconsin died early this month while attempting the popular social media trend, 'fractal burning'. The incident happens in Marathon County where firefighters responded to a house fire and found two bodies in the house. The Marathon County Sheriff's Office investigated the scene for signs of arson and homicide. After weeks of investigation, it was found that the two had died in their garage from electrocution by the electric current they were using to burn fractal patterns in wood. The trend has been popular on social media pages like Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy