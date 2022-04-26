Monroe-area top performers: Franklin Parish's Carlie Emfinger drives in four runs

Here are top performers in high school baseball, softball and other spring sports from the News-Star area for the week of April 25.

Friday

Softball

Maddie Nichols, West Monroe: Nicholes threw for seven innings allowing seven hits, four walks and striking out eight in the 11-4 win over Sam Houston to advance to the Class 5A finals. She went 1-for-4 with a home run.

Kenzie Vestal, West Monroe: Vestal went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Hope Tucker, Sterlington : Robertson doubled and had two RBIs in the 7-5 loss to Buckeye.

Carlie Emfinger, Franklin Parish: Emfinger went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs in the 8-1 win over Beau Chene to advance to the Class 4A final.

Baseball

Jacob Lilley, Ouachita Christian: Lilley went 1-for-2 with a grand slam in the 6-1 win over Central Private.

Drew Ferguson, West Monroe: Ferguson threw a complete game allowing four hits and 10 strikeouts.

Tuesday

Baseball

Brennan Eager, West Monroe: Eager threw six innings allowing one hit, one walk, no runs and striking out seven in a 5-0 win against Natchitoches Central.

John Pearson, West Monroe: Pearson went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and was hit by a pitch.

Hayden Federico, West Monroe: Federico went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and a walk.

Caleb Little, West Monroe: Little went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases, a run and was hit by a pitch.

Cade Patterson, Ruston: Patterson went 1-3 with one RBI in a 2-1 win over Mandeville.

Dyson Fields, Ruston: Fields went 1-for-3 with one RBI.

Dawson Szymanski, Ruston: Szymanski went 1-for-2 with two runs and a walk.

Reid Williams, Ruston: Williams threw a complete game allowing four hits, one run, four walks and eight strikeouts. He went 1-for-2 with a walk.

Brayden Terra, Neville: Terra went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs in a 15-5 win against Morgan City.

Henton Roberts, Neville: Roberts went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

Daniel Breard, Neville: Breard went 3-for-5 with one run, two stolen bases and four RBIs.

Zeb Ruddell, Neville: Ruddell went 2-for-2 with a triple, two walks, two runs, two RBIs and three stolen bases.

Track and field

Ellie Fitzhugh, Ouachita Christian: Fitzhugh ran 17.13 in the 100, 52.07 in the 300 hurtles and cleared 8-0 in pole vault.

Tristian Wiley, Ouachita Christian: Wiley ran 11.24 in the 100, 15.33 in the 100 hurtles, 48.86 in the 300 hurtles and ran a leg of the 4x400 relay finishing in 3:35.63.

Monday

Golf

Bruno Lopez, Neville: Lopez finished the LHSAA Division II Region I tournament at No. 10 with a cumulative score of 79.

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews .

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Monroe-area top performers: Franklin Parish's Carlie Emfinger drives in four runs