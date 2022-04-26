ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Parish, LA

Monroe-area top performers: Franklin Parish's Carlie Emfinger drives in four runs

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFruB_0fKfxkP400

Here are top performers in high school baseball, softball and other spring sports from the News-Star area for the week of April 25.

Friday

Softball

Maddie Nichols, West Monroe: Nicholes threw for seven innings allowing seven hits, four walks and striking out eight in the 11-4 win over Sam Houston to advance to the Class 5A finals.  She went 1-for-4 with a home run.

Kenzie Vestal, West Monroe: Vestal went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Hope Tucker, Sterlington : Robertson doubled and had two RBIs in the 7-5 loss to Buckeye.

Carlie Emfinger, Franklin Parish: Emfinger went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs in the 8-1 win over Beau Chene to advance to the Class 4A final.

Baseball

Jacob Lilley, Ouachita Christian: Lilley went 1-for-2 with a grand slam in the 6-1 win over Central Private.

Drew Ferguson, West Monroe: Ferguson threw a complete game allowing four hits and 10 strikeouts.

Tuesday

Baseball

Brennan Eager, West Monroe: Eager threw six innings allowing one hit, one walk, no runs and striking out seven in a 5-0 win against Natchitoches Central.

John Pearson, West Monroe: Pearson went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and was hit by a pitch.

Hayden Federico, West Monroe: Federico went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and a walk.

Caleb Little, West Monroe: Little went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases, a run and was hit by a pitch.

Cade Patterson, Ruston: Patterson went 1-3 with one RBI in a 2-1 win over Mandeville.

Dyson Fields, Ruston: Fields went 1-for-3 with one RBI.

Dawson Szymanski, Ruston: Szymanski went 1-for-2 with two runs and a walk.

Reid Williams, Ruston: Williams threw a complete game allowing four hits, one run, four walks and eight strikeouts. He went 1-for-2 with a walk.

Brayden Terra, Neville: Terra went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs in a 15-5 win against Morgan City.

Henton Roberts, Neville: Roberts went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

Daniel Breard, Neville: Breard went 3-for-5 with one run, two stolen bases and four RBIs.

Zeb Ruddell, Neville: Ruddell went 2-for-2 with a triple, two walks, two runs, two RBIs and three stolen bases.

Track and field

Ellie Fitzhugh, Ouachita Christian: Fitzhugh ran 17.13 in the 100, 52.07 in the 300 hurtles and  cleared 8-0 in pole vault.

Tristian Wiley, Ouachita Christian: Wiley ran 11.24 in the 100, 15.33 in the 100 hurtles, 48.86 in the 300 hurtles and ran a leg of the 4x400 relay finishing in 3:35.63.

Monday

Golf

Bruno Lopez, Neville: Lopez finished the LHSAA Division II Region I tournament at No. 10 with a cumulative score of 79.

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews .

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Monroe-area top performers: Franklin Parish's Carlie Emfinger drives in four runs

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Ruston, LA
City
Buckeye, LA
City
Mandeville, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
West Monroe, LA
County
Franklin Parish, LA
City
Morgan City, LA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The News-Star

The News-Star

1K+
Followers
687
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy