ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

US Supreme Court could allow Biden to end Trump ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

By Monica Madden, Jala Washington
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPg2k_0fKfxgsA00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar/AP) — The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned lower-court orders that have blocked the Biden administration from ending former President Donald Trump’s signature “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy.

The Trump administration’s program, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), requires people seeking asylum at the southern border to wait in Mexico while their claims are pending.

In Biden v. Texas, justices weighed whether the Biden administration has merits in ending the policy and is in compliance with a federal law. President Joe Biden paused “Remain in Mexico” on his first day in office. A judge forced the president to reinstate it in December .

The heart of the legal fight is whether, with far less detention capacity than needed, immigration authorities must send people to Mexico or if they have the discretion under federal law to release asylum-seekers into the United States while asylum-seekers await their hearings.

In nearly two hours of arguments, both conservative and liberal justices suggested the court might allow the Biden administration to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, Biden’s top Supreme Court lawyer, told the justices the law does not contain a provision requiring migrants to be returned to Mexico and that there is a “significant public benefit” to releasing migrants who pass criminal background and other checks into the U.S., keeping detention beds free for more dangerous people.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, at least one of whom the administration needs to win the case, suggested that the administration had a better argument than the states.

“You lose, right, if the government is right about what significant public interest is,” Barrett said in an exchange with Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone II.

Several justices also picked up on Prelogar’s point that no administration, including Trump’s, fully complied with the requirement to make migrants wait in Mexico.

If the states are reading the law correctly, Justice Clarence Thomas asked, “Wouldn’t it be odd for Congress to leave in place a statute that’s impossible to comply with?”

Justice Elena Kagan was among members of the court who wondered whether the lower courts were dipping impermissibly into international relations since reinstating the program depends on Mexico’s willingness to accept the migrants and close coordination between the countries.

“What are we supposed to do, drive truckloads of people to Mexico and leave them in Mexico?” Kagan asked Stone.

Justice Samuel Alito appeared to be the strongest voice on the states’ side, questioning the administration’s assertion that it assesses migrants on a case-by-case basis before releasing them.

Border agents stopped migrants 221,000 times in March 2022 and nearly 66,000 migrants were released in the United States, according to a government court filing.

From late Januart 2019 until Biden halted the program , nearly 70,000 people were shuttled back to Mexico. Cities of tents could be seen near ports of entry on the Mexico side of the border, sparking outrage from civil rights groups who say the policy led to dangerous conditions for asylum-seekers waiting to enter the U.S.

At the time, President Biden noted these conditions and the complications the policy created with Mexico relations, as well as the difficulty immigrants faced in getting legal help from the U.S.

After Biden’s suspension of the program, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ended it in June 2021. In October 2021, DHS produced additional justifications for the policy’s demise, to no avail in the courts.

The Biden administration’s attempts to stop the program were blocked after a lawsuit was filed by the attorneys general of Texas and Missouri, reinstating the program. Lower courts found the president lacked legal basis for ending the policy, prompting the administration’s appeal to the Supreme Court.

Without enough detention facilities, Texas argues the administration’s only option is to make migrants wait in Mexico for asylum hearings in the U.S.

It comes as another signature Trump-era policy is set to end next month. On May 23, the Biden administration will lift Title 42, a pandemic-related public health policy that expelled migrants back to their home country, even asylum-seekers.

The decision to lift Title 42 is being challenged by nearly two dozen states, including Texas. Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a lawsuit last Friday .

On Monday, a federal judge in Louisiana announced he will temporarily block the Biden administration’s plans for ending Title 42 and sided with Republican attorneys general like Texas, which asked the courts to force the White House to temporarily keep the policy in place.

A decision in Biden v. Texas, 21-954, is expected by late June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that cruel laws must still be enforced

United States v. Vaello Madero, which the Supreme Court decided on Thursday, is a heartbreaking case. It asks whether many of the poorest and most vulnerable Americans can be cut off by their own government simply because they live in the wrong part of the United States. But Vaello Madero...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
The Week

Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory

Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden is intentionally ignoring immigration law because he thinks vetting migrants is racist: Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., condemned the Biden administration for rescinding Title 42 and allowing millions of people to illegally enter the U.S. on "The Story." SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I heard Ms. Psaki say the system is broken. Frankly, the Biden administration broke it. This isn't complicated. America has a legal immigration system. We admit about a million people a year, legally, into our country, more than any other nation in the world. Everybody wants to come to America. America is so great that even the workers who hate our country don't want to leave it. But we also have millions of people that try to come into our country illegally. Federal law says we are supposed to turn them away.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Immigration Policy#U S Immigration#Mexico#Texas Attorney General#Nexstar Ap#Mpp
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

The Biden gig is up

As Joe Biden’s presidential approval numbers continue to slip, it is reasonable to ask at what point is the Biden administration politically unsalvageable. The clear evidence is that the Biden policies are not working well for most, including for Biden voters. A trend of buyer’s remorse is developing among young, independent, women (you don’t have to be a biologist to read poll numbers either), and minority voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy