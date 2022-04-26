ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth mayor breaks down city's bitcoin mining pilot project

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC Business News Mackenzie Sigalos sits down with Fort Worth...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Business
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Parker, TX
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

American Airlines Looks to Hire 400 Reservations Agents in North Texas

Fort Worth-based American Airlines is looking to hire 400 new employees to handle reservation phone calls as the carrier preps for a busy summer travel season. American Airlines said Monday that it is bumping up its workforce nationwide as it prepares for the busiest travel season of the year and, for the first time since 2019, a travel season free of many of the COVID-19 restrictions that hobbled the industry during the last two years.
FORT WORTH, TX
CNBC

What Ford, a 9-to-5 workweek pioneer, is learning about the hybrid office

Ford's non-site-dependent employees returned to offices earlier this month amid the company's embrace of hybrid work models. The automaker is also reviewing its manufacturing facilities, seeing if it can find ways to improve worker wellbeing, nutrition, and even natural light in the spaces. "I really hope that we all embrace...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Mayor#Pilot#Cnbc Business News#Crypto World
CNBC

Mortgages can help you finance your first (or next) home purchase — here are 5 of the best mortgage lenders of 2022

The home-buying process is notoriously stressful and often times confusing, especially if you're taking on a mortgage to finance most of your purchase. There's a lot to learn when it comes to the mortgage application process, so Select rounded up a list of five of the best mortgage lenders to help you streamline the process and find a lender that best suits your needs.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Crypto prices rebound and Solana's co-founder thinks bitcoin needs proof of stake: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko speaks with CNBC's Kate Rooney about the platform's development, the token's price swings and whether bitcoin should adopt the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
MARKETS
CNBC

Bitcoin rises, Snowden gets into crypto and Paxos CEO on stablecoin risks: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Paxos co-founder and CEO Charles Cascarilla explains how the USDP stablecoin is regulated and how it differs from other stablecoins around the globe.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood: SEC Rejecting ARK Invest Spot Bitcoin ETF 'Makes No Sense'

Cathie Wood, founder and CIO of ARK Investment Management, thinks the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) decision to reject a spot Bitcoin BTC/USD exchange-traded fund (ETF) “makes no sense.”. What Happened: Wood made an appearance at the FTX/SALT Crypto Bahamas conference on Wednesday, Decrypt reported, where she addressed...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
dailyhodl.com

Extreme HODLing Could Completely Destroy Bitcoin (BTC), According to Ex-BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes

The co-founder of embattled crypto exchange platform BitMEX warns that extreme HODLing could lead to the complete destruction of Bitcoin (BTC). In a new blog post, Arthur Hayes notes that Bitcoin’s gargantuan price gains over the past decade have led to a culture of HODLing which is the act of holding onto a coin for the long term instead of selling it.
MARKETS
Reuters

GM says 'progress' made in wage talks with new union in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) made "important progress" in wage negotiations with a new independent union representing several thousand workers at a GM plant in central Mexico, the auto giant told Reuters on Thursday. Reuters reported earlier this week that the union, SINTTIA, said it initially...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy