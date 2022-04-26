Fort Worth mayor breaks down city's bitcoin mining pilot project

Fort Worth-based American Airlines is looking to hire 400 new employees to handle reservation phone calls as the carrier preps for a busy summer travel season. American Airlines said Monday that it is bumping up its workforce nationwide as it prepares for the busiest travel season of the year and, for the first time since 2019, a travel season free of many of the COVID-19 restrictions that hobbled the industry during the last two years.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO