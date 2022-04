PULLMAN — Pullman’s walking tours are returning in May after a six-month hiatus. Tours of the Historic Pullman District return May 1, continuing the first Sunday of every month through October. Attendees will be guided through Pullman while learning about the neighborhood’s history and role in American industry, rail innovation, urban design and the labor movement, according to the Historic Pullman Foundation website.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO