Heads will spin. At least one head. Goldy Gopher's head. The University of Minnesota announces the return of the Coaches Caravan after a two-year hiatus. The road trip takes Golden Gopher coaches to spots around Minnesota to thank fans for their support. Fans get to mingle with coaches, take pictures of Paul Bunyan's Axe, and watch Goldy spin his head.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO