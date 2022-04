If the name Grupo Hunan is not immediately familiar to Angelenos, that’s okay. There’s a good chance, following the opening of Alma at the Grove on May 5, that the two sides will be very much acquainted. Grupo Hunan is a major Mexico City player, known for some of that city’s most well-regarded restaurants across the dining spectrum (the name comes from the family-run empire’s first Chinese restaurant); Angelenos are known as a fiercely loyal group that wants no punches pulled when it comes to flavor, heat, and ambience. The sensibility of the two cities meets perfectly at Alma.

