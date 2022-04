The Philadelphia 76ers can close out their first round series against the Toronto Raptors in Game 6. The 76ers have won three games, but lost two in a row. Doc Rivers is notably the only coach in NBA history to blow three 3-1 leads and responded to this fact, saying quote: 'I wish we'd tell the whole story.. some of it is with me; I got to be better always. I always take my own responsibility and some of it is..circumstances happen. This one: let's win it and we don't have to talk about it.' Ric Bucher explains why there is so much pressure on Doc that 'he is revising history.'

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO