Elon Musk appears to be on the brink of taking over Twitter outright.The world’s richest person – and eighth most popular Twitter user – plans to make the platform fully private in order to restore its commitment to what he terms “free speech.” But his offer, which looks set to get the green light on Monday, raises as many questions as it answers. Follow our live coverage of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bidAmong them: Why does he want to take it over? Where’s the money coming from? Would a sale make shareholders happy? And what would the social platform look...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO