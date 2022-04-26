ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon and the Yankees are overlooking an important demographic

By Jon Rimmer
Pinstripe Alley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Yankees hosted the Guardians at Yankee Stadium this past Friday, it marked the first time that Amazon’s Prime Video served as the exclusive host for a game broadcast. In case you’re still not one hundred percent clear about the Yankees' new setup with Prime Video (if you aren’t, don’t...

Pinstripe Alley

Release of Yankees’ sign-stealing letter proves to be anticlimactic

At long last, the infamous letter that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred sent to Yankees’ general manager was revealed. Not because it was unsealed just yet, but instead, SNY’s Andy Martino obtained a copy and wrote an article about it. As Martino says, the Yankees did get caught stealing...
12 Streaming TV Services That Cost $20 a Month — or Less

TV lovers have more budget-friendly options these days than they may realize. A growing number of streaming services offer TV channels and shows for much less than traditional pay-TV providers generally charge. Some streaming services — including several of the following — even offer live TV. If you...
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
State
Kentucky State
The Ringer

The End of the Golden Age of Streaming

What can save Netflix? Who killed CNN+? What the hell is going on between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis? It’s a big media hellscape roundup. Rich Greenfield, general partner at LightShed Ventures, forecasts a rocky future for streaming. Nick Papantonis, a reporter for WFTV in Orlando, explains that Florida’s war against Disney might have some surprising collateral damage. Part of their conversation has been excerpted below.
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Series Preview

Fresh off their first series sweep of the season and a rest day to boot, the Yankees have no excuse to not let the results keep rolling as the Orioles arrive for a three-game set. Surely the series loss and power outage at Camden Yards last week has to still sting — perhaps they can use that as added motivation in this upcoming slate of games against the Birds.
Pinstripe Alley

Which Yankees could reach career milestones this season?

This past week, future Hall of Famer and current Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera has been the talk of baseball. After all, why wouldn’t he? On Saturday afternoon, he collected his 3,000th hit, a single off Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela, to join an exclusive group that may not see a new member for a very long time.
Pinstripe Alley

Blake Perkins is off to a strong start in the Yankees system

The story of the 2021 Yankees minor league system was numerous players taking big offensive leaps forward. Early in the 2022 season many observers have started looking for the next group of players who will make similar progress this year. One of the strongest early candidates is outfielder Blake Perkins, who joined the Yankees organization in December and is off to a very fast start with Double-A Somerset.
Pinstripe Alley

Remembering the firing of Yogi Berra after 16 games

Although they won 91 games, the 1983 Yankees couldn’t do better than third place in the AL East, which led George Steinbrenner to unceremoniously part ways with manager Billy Martin (again) at season’s end. Yankee legend Yogi Berra, who had managed the 1964 Yankees and the 1973 Mets to World Series appearances, took over the 1984 squad but got off to a disappointing 17-23 start. That may not seem like the end of the world, but the problem was that the Yanks were already 18 games out of first place, as the Detroit Tigers won 35 of their first 40 games. In the Pre-Wild card era, such a start effectively ended the season for every other AL East team, so despite the Yankees outplaying the eventual champions from that point on, the season was considered a disappointment.
CNET

MLB TV Review: Subscribers May Balk at Increased Blackout Restrictions

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. For out-of-market baseball fans, MLB.TV is the only game in town to follow your favorite team night in and night out. As a Cincinnati Reds fan living in New England, I'd be able to watch only a handful of Reds games during the season -- on the rare occasion when my small-market team makes an appearance on national television -- were it not for MLB.TV. With the service, I'm able to watch nearly every one of the Reds' 162 games from April to October, along with other out-of-market games every day of baseball's regular season.
Digital Trends

Hulu Free Trial: Stream for a month without paying a dime

If Hulu has appealed to you for a while, you’ll be pleased to know that you can sign up right now for a whole month of Hulu without paying a single cent. Exclusively for new customers to the service, it’s the best way to enjoy a month’s worth of streaming for less. Read on while we tell you all about what you need to know about the Hulu free trial.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Streaming Services Reviewed and Compared

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s 2022, and if you haven’t cut the cable cord yet, it’s time to consider making the switch to streaming. With a ton of affordable options in the marketplace, streaming services get you the same content as conventional cable, with the added convenience of taking your programming on the go — whether on your phone, tablet, or laptop. It only takes a simple app or website to connect, which means you can...
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/26/22

NY Post | Joel Sherman: They had very different starts to the season, but overall, Anthony Rizzo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have been showing up for the Yankees so far. Rizzo has brought some lefty pop to the lineup, leading the team with five home runs while showcasing the defensive value that the front office favored over the incumbent Luke Voit (on the Padres’ IL with a biceps injury). Kiner-Falefa looked shaky at first, but like Didi Gregorius before him, he’s coming into form and finding some timely hits as the season gets going. The Yankees will need both to keep ramping up if they want to make it deep into October this year.
hackernoon.com

If Only Netflix Had a Moat...

Netflix missed earnings recently, but in my opinion, they missed something big. Netflix missed building a moat around its castle. Netflix's castle was its early entrance to streaming. Netflix should not spend so much on new content, they should acquire large and cheap catalogs. Netflix has been in a similar situation before and came back stronger than ever. Their current situation is not nearly as bad as they had seen before. But some things should change.
Pinstripe Alley

Jose Trevino’s framing game is next-level

You may have noticed that Jose Trevino slowly taking over as the everyday catcher for the New York Yankees. While I was intrigued by the potential of Kyle Higashioka’s batted ball profile, his inability to make consistent contact has been apparent, at least so far. That’s opened the door for Trevino, who was quietly acquired just before the season.
