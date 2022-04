Lately I’ve been processing feelings of anger which is strange. From a big picture standpoint, I am usually a very upbeat person. I am happy with my life and the direction I am headed. I do believe, however, that we experience the most growth through challenging times because that is when we have to step up to challenges, learn something new or face our fears. We are meant to feel not only the positive but the negative in order to develop and become better versions of ourselves. Being human is allowing ourselves to feel it all and let that help us to evolve.

11 HOURS AGO