Nostalgia is big these days, and a new survey has just come up with the favorite retro toy in each state. Did you ever play with Minnesota's greatest toy?. No matter when you grew up, if you were like me, you probably had a TON of toys you played with during those long summer days and afternoons after school. And there were some classic toys back in the day, weren't there?

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO