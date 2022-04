Cincinnati's Flying Pig Marathon is back for 2022. After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the seminal race made a special appearance in October. Now, the Flying Pig is returning to its traditional calendar slot of the first Sunday in May. Along with the big marathon on May 1, there will be additional events on April 29 and 30 (including the half marathon, which recently was named the best in the nation).

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO