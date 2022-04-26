ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Climate activist dies after setting himself on fire in front of Supreme Court

By Meryl Phair
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A5SX6_0fKfiQAH00

An environmental activist set himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court on Earth Day to protest climate change.

Wynn Alan Bruce, 50, died in the hospital from injuries suffered from self-immolation 24 hours after being airlifted out of the DC plaza by the National Park Service. Capitol Police, Supreme Court police, and DC police were all among those who responded to the Apr. 22 incident.

Dr. Kritee Kanko, Zen Buddhist priest and climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund, tweeted she was a friend of Bruce and the act had been planned for over a year. "This act is not suicide. This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis," said Kanko.

In an interview with "The New York Times", Kanko said Bruce's intentions weren't clear and that "what I do not want to happen is that young people start thinking about self-immolation."

Bruce was a Colorado photojournalist who belonged to Shambala, a Buddhist organization in Boulder. He often shared quotes by Buddhist masters like Chögyam Trungpa and Thich Nhat Hanh on social media. The act is thought to be an imitation of Vietnamese monks who burnt themselves alive in the 1960's to protest the Vietnam War, famously idolized by Thich Nhat Hanh who recently passed away in January.

"The press spoke then of suicide, but in the essence, it is not. It is not even a protest," Thich Nhat Hanh wrote. "To burn oneself by fire is to prove that what one is saying is of the utmost importance. There is nothing more painful than burning oneself. To say something while experiencing this kind of pain is to say it with utmost courage, frankness, determination, and sincerity."

Bruce left a cryptic Facebook message on Apr. 2 as a comment to an October 2020 post warning of the irreversible nature of climate change. The comment includes the date of his planned act along with a fire emoji, allegedly alluding to his death.

Bruce's Facebook page has since been flooded with sympathetic messages from friends and climate activists. Others are more critical of the act, labeling it as a suicide and questioning Bruce's mental health.

This is not the first-time a climate activist has gone to such extremes to raise awareness about the dangers of global warming. In 2018, David Buckel, 60, died by self-immolation as a protest against fossil fuels in Prospect Park, Brooklyn. Buckel sent an email to media outlets before his death which detailed an explanation of the act.

"Most humans on the planet now breathe air made unhealthy by fossil fuels, and many die early deaths as a result — my early death by fossil fuel reflects what we are doing to ourselves," said the note.

A vigil to honor Bruce's life is said to be organized for later in the week.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Disgraced police officer, 38, will go to jail after admitting illegally using force national computer to search details of four women he was having affairs with

A policeman who illegally used the force's national computer to search details of women he was having affairs with was told by a judge today that he faces an immediate jail sentence when he appears before a High Court judge. Disgraced Oliver Perry-Smith today admitted charges against him despite earlier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Supreme Court#The National Park Service#Capitol Police#Buddhist#Vietnamese
The Independent

Five fetuses found at the home of anti-abortion activist in Washington DC

Police have discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Washington DC. DC police told WUSA9 that officers made the shocking discovery during a raid on a property in Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon, following a tip about potential bio-hazard material inside. The property is the home of Lauren Handy, the founder of anti-abortion group Mercy Missions who was indicted that same day over an incident where she and other activists stormed an abortion clinic, knocking over an employee and blocking people from entering the facility.Ms Handy, 28, was pictured sitting outside her home on Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Global Warming
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that busing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
16K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy