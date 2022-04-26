ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanna Moakler Regrets Previous Comments About Kourtney Kardashian — See How She Feels About The Reality Star Now

By Carly Silva
 4 days ago
MEGA

Shanna Moakler is having some second thoughts about her previous comments on Kourtney Kardashian .

The blonde beauty — who was formerly married to Kardashian's now-fiancé, Travis Barker — previously accused the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum of driving a "wedge" between her and her kids.

Before their split in 2008, Moakler, 47, welcomed Landon , 18, and Alabama , 16, with Barker, who is also close to her other daughter, Atiana , 23, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya .

MEGA

Despite claiming in May 2021 that the Poosh founder, 42, was getting in the way of her relationship with her kids amid Kardashian's whirlwind romance with the Blink-182 drummer, the former Playboy Playmate admitted her previous comments weren't "the best statements to make."

TRAVIS BARKER HILARIOUSLY FIRES BACK AT ONLINE TROLL OVER KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN PDA

While talking to Us Weekly , Moakler explained, "At one point in time, [Kardashian and Barker's relationship] did affect my relationship with my kids, but my kids and I are in an amazing place. We have a great relationship with one another."

"I've been a very active mother for the last two decades," she insisted to the outlet. "My kids and I are in a great headspace."

MEGA

Moakler also even voiced her support of Barker and Kardashian having kids of their own together, as the lovebirds revealed in the new Hulu series, The Kardashians , that they are trying to have a baby.

WEDDING ON HOLD? KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & TRAVIS BARKER BICKERING OVER PRENUP

"All I know is kind of what everyone knows. I think they were trying with IVF and there were some complications," the Celebrity Big Brother alum stated, per Cosmopolitan . "I think if that's a desire between the two of them then that's fantastic. I don't have any issues with that. Their personal relationship is really nothing I get involved in."

MEGA

As Kardashian and Barker continue trying for a child together, both of their existing broods are reportedly on board with expanding the family, although it's unclear how Scott Disick , who is the father of Kardashian's three children: Mason , 12, Penelope , 9, and Reign , 7, feels about the situation.

"Both of their kids are just as excited about the possibility of having another sibling," a source previously stated.

OK! Magazine

Breakup Blues! Shailene Woodley Steps Out With Mop Of Messy Hair After Calling It Quits With Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley appears to be feeling the breakup blues. The Divergent actress was spotted out and about in New York City looking downcast while on a coffee run.Woodley and her ex boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, called off their engagement earlier this year following rumors that their political differences proved too much for their sizzling romance. And while reconciliation rumors have been whirling in recent months, it seems they ultimately decided to part ways for good.The Big Littles Lies star was photographed dressed in a casual look on Monday, April 25, sporting a denim on denim ensemble with a jean jacket and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals Her Husband Danny Moder 'Pushed' Her Back Into Hollywood: 'I'm Living My Acting Dreams'

Julia Roberts hasn't appeared as a leading lady in quite some time, but now she is back and better than ever in Gaslit, which dropped on Starz, and Ticket to Paradise, which debuts later this year — and it's all thanks to her husband, Danny Moder. "It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," she told The New York Times of stepping away from the scene. "I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tiger Woods' New & Old Flames — See All Of The Ladies Who Have Captured The Golf Star's Heart: Photos

Tiger Woods has been known to have romanced a lady or two. The greatest golfer of all time, 46, made headlines in 2009 after reports surfaced claiming Woods had been cheating on his longtime wife with multiple women despite his squeaky clean public image as a family man. "I was unfaithful, I had affairs and I cheated. What I did was unacceptable," he said at the time about his numerous affairs. "I hurt my wife, my kids, my mother, my wife's family, my friends, my foundation and kids all around the world who admired me."From marriages to mistresses to girlfriends...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Community Policy