Shanna Moakler Regrets Previous Comments About Kourtney Kardashian — See How She Feels About The Reality Star Now

Shanna Moakler is having some second thoughts about her previous comments on Kourtney Kardashian .

The blonde beauty — who was formerly married to Kardashian's now-fiancé, Travis Barker — previously accused the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum of driving a "wedge" between her and her kids.

Before their split in 2008, Moakler, 47, welcomed Landon , 18, and Alabama , 16, with Barker, who is also close to her other daughter, Atiana , 23, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya .

Despite claiming in May 2021 that the Poosh founder, 42, was getting in the way of her relationship with her kids amid Kardashian's whirlwind romance with the Blink-182 drummer, the former Playboy Playmate admitted her previous comments weren't "the best statements to make."

While talking to Us Weekly , Moakler explained, "At one point in time, [Kardashian and Barker's relationship] did affect my relationship with my kids, but my kids and I are in an amazing place. We have a great relationship with one another."

"I've been a very active mother for the last two decades," she insisted to the outlet. "My kids and I are in a great headspace."

Moakler also even voiced her support of Barker and Kardashian having kids of their own together, as the lovebirds revealed in the new Hulu series, The Kardashians , that they are trying to have a baby.

"All I know is kind of what everyone knows. I think they were trying with IVF and there were some complications," the Celebrity Big Brother alum stated, per Cosmopolitan . "I think if that's a desire between the two of them then that's fantastic. I don't have any issues with that. Their personal relationship is really nothing I get involved in."

As Kardashian and Barker continue trying for a child together, both of their existing broods are reportedly on board with expanding the family, although it's unclear how Scott Disick , who is the father of Kardashian's three children: Mason , 12, Penelope , 9, and Reign , 7, feels about the situation.

"Both of their kids are just as excited about the possibility of having another sibling," a source previously stated.